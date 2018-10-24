CD Decries Lopsided Promotion, Posting In Nigeria Police

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

…Call on FG to stop the ugly trends of northernization agenda

President Muhammed Buhari has been called upon to urgently address the lopsided promotion and posting in the Nigeria Police.

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) in a statement said the ethnic driven promotion and posting became more pronounced under the current regime of President Buhari due to his obvious ethnic disposition.

In the statement signed by the National Public Secretary of CD, Dede Uzor A Uzor,after its emergency general meeting at Enugu state but issued in Onitsha,Anambra state, he said that out of over 60 Commissioners of police in Nigeria, they are not more than three Igboman Commissioner of police in Nigeria.

The human right body also lamented that out of these few numbers only one Commissioner is heading a State Command now in Boko Haram infested insurgents, since the former Imo State Commissioner of Mr Chris Ezike was removed unceremoniously, ostensibly on the instance of the governor of the Imo state Mazi Rochas Anayo Okorocha over APC congress related primaries.

The human right body also lashed at the Police authorities over the skewed posting of officers to head State Commands and strategic formations especially in South East and South South.

He said virtually all the Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands in the South East and South South are from the North, saying that the same is applicable to Area Commands Divisions and other Police strategic formations in the zones by extension the entire country.

In Anambra state for example, which has 8 Area Commands formations including the newly created ACs and 90 police Divisions, no single Igboman is allegedly heading Area Commands and with less numbers heading Divisional levels while choicest and strategic divisions are preserved for northern officers.

This ugly trends must be stopped as we watch who will be replaced or takeover from Onitsha Central Police (CPS) as the current officer is embarking on 35 years compulsory retirement service at the end of this October 2018

CD said in a Federation like Nigeria, this ethnic and religious posting should be discouraged, arguing that it is this type of posting that encourages insecurity in the country and poses serious security threats.

“This type of ethnic posting does not help the communities because the officers do not understand the language of the local people and therefore cannot communicate effectively with the security personnel. And this poses a serious security threat to the zone. They are under siege”.

CD therefore asked President Buhari to as a matter of urgency to set a machinery in motion to redress this anomaly in the next 21 days.

They called for the redeployment of more Policemen to the South East zone in line with the United Nations’ UN recommendation of one Policeman to 400 persons.

CD said there is compelling need for the Federal Government to recruit more officers and men and asked the President to give directive for the recruitment of at least 10, 000 Policemen in the country on or before December this year especially now the country is about to hold general election in February next year.

CD equally called on the Federal Government to look into the welfare of the officers and men of Nigeria Police to encourage them by providing them with welfare schemes like transport and housing allowances,among other welfare schemes to enable them performed their statutory duties professionally

They said such areas as housing, transport, transfer, hazard allowances among others should be improved to spur them to be committed in securing Nigerians.Dede Uzor pleaded.

78 total views, 78 views today