Cash-And-Carry Promotion Racket Rocks Abia Primary Education System

Concerns are raised on the indiscriminate promotion of headmasters and assistant headmasters in Obingwa local government area of Abia State.

Sources have revealed that the promotion of headmasters/headmistresses, assistant headmasters/headmistresses are now for sale instead of following the due process.

While teachers who are not due for headmasters position pay between N180,000 to N150,000, teachers seeking to be promoted to the positions of assistant headmasters, albeit illegally, part with N30,000. This is as teachers who are not comfortable with the schools they are transferred to part with N5,000 for such transfers to be reversed.

The sources finger the Education Secretary of local government, Mrs Ugochi Onugha as the source of these illegal postings. According to them, Mrs Onugha fronts one Mrs Ngozi Johnson, the headmistress of Ovom 1 Community Primary School.

It was gathered that the the standard practice was that an interview was conducted by Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) for teachers who are deemed fit for promotion until recently when the board delegated the responsibility to the Local Government Education Authority which conducts the interview and send the result to ASUBEB for approval.

Sources are highly worried that Onugha has thrown this practice to the wind and that positions are now allocated to the highest bidder.

The ugly trend has left the staff strength of some schools highly depleted while others are unnecessarily overstaffed.

Some officials of the Nigerian Union of Teachers NUT chapter of the local government who spoke on condition of anonymity have washed the hands of the union off from the dirty deals maintaining that the union is not linked in any way to the racket.

