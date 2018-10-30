Buhari Arrives Kaduna, To Meet Religious Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Kaduna State where he will meet with religious and traditional leaders in the state.
The President is visiting the state following renewed violence which led to several killings including that of a first class traditional ruler, Maiwada Galadima of Adara kingdom by suspected kidnappers.
Buhari is expected to meet with religious and traditional leaders as well as other stakeholders.
The crisis first began in the village of Kasuwan Magani. At least 55 people were killed there.
The violence spread to Kaduna metropolis where 22 people were confirmed killed.
Governor Nasir Ahmad @elrufai has just received President @Mbuhari at the Airforce Base, Kaduna.
The President is in Kaduna to meet with stakeholders from the areas affected by the recent crisis in Kaduna State.
