Benue: Militia Gang Kill One Policeman, Two Others In An Attack

By 247ureports
October 19, 2018 7:26 am
From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the death of a policeman fatally injured and his rifle taken by fleeing militia who came under heavy fire power of the operation whirl-stoke in Ukum local goverment area of the state.

The police also confirmed the death of a woman and a young boy while three other civilians who sustained injuries during the attack are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Zaki Biam.

A statement issued by the state police public relations officer Moses Yamu, said the attack came in pursuit of wanted man in the state alias “Ghana Boys” dressed in Police Mobile Police Uniform and that of the special forces uniform fleeing from operation whirl stroke on a motorbike in Zaki Biam.

The statement read in part, “”the Benue State Police Command wish to report that at about 1100hrs of today, (Thursday), information was received that some armed Shitile militia aka “Ghana Boys” dressed in PMF and Special Forces uniforms were approaching Zaki Biam town through bush paths, riding on Bajaj motorcycles.

“It is important to note that, their movement was is in a bid to escape the ongoing joint operation tagged “Whirl Stroke” targeted at their enclaves which forced them out, to possibly seek refuge in the town.

“The DPO of Ukum Division quickly alerted and mobilised the security forces around in order to repel the militias.

“An intense gun duel ensued in which regrettably, one Police man who was fatally injured and his rifle taken away by the militia was rushed to the hospital alongside two yet to be identified civilians (a woman and a small boy) were confirmed dead at a hospital”

The statement maintained that state police commissioner Ene OKon, has assured the members of the public and the people of Ukum and environs that effort have been intensified to bring the fleeing militias who have terrorized the areas to justice.

