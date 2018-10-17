Benue Assembly Dissolves BSIEC, Confirms Appointment Of New CJ

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshoma Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly today dissolved the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, (BSIEC) following a letter received from the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, requesting their approval.

Governor Ortom had written to the Assembly that the continued staying in office by the present chairman and members of the commission is no longer in the public interest and therefore is unable to effectively discharge the functions of their office.

During their plenary, the house dissolved the commission.

The Assembly also confirmed the appointment of a new Chief Judge of the state, Aondover Kakaa, after the former, David Onum retired from office.

The confirmation came following a motion moved by Hon Paul Biem, a member representing Ukum state constituency, soliciting other members to accept his approval without him (Kakaa) appearing on the floor of the house since he was already cleared by National Judicial Commission, NJC.

His motion was seconded by Steven Daji, representing Gwer East state constituency, who also said he knows the new appointee to have made his marks as a High Court Judge for over 20 years.

The speaker, Hon. Titus Uba, who earlier read the letter to confirm the nominee as the new chief judge of the state, described him as a household name in judicial matters saying “being recommended by National Judicial Council, it means that he has been properly screened before sending him to us.

“So as a mark of respect, we confirm him as the new Chief Judge of Benue State,” Uba said.

Meanwhile, the house also received a letter containing the list of commissioner appointees to be screened to fill the vacancies that exist in the state exco.

The speaker stated that they will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that only credible candidates are confirmed for continuity and good governance in the state.

“They will be invited to appear before the house and we will carefully look at the profile of each nominee and confirm only those who are qualified Goethe job.

The screening was differed to Tuesday, 23rd October, 2018, when the house will reconvene, to enable them peruse their resume.

44 total views, 44 views today