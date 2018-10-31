Baru Charges Petroleum Explorationists To Find More Oil

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikati Baru, has charged members of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) to deploy their wealth of knowledge and experience to find more crude oil to meet the 40million barrels reserves target.

Dr. Baru gave this charge yesterday when the leadership of NAPE paid him a courtesy visit at the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

The GMD who described the group as the foundation of the oil industry on account of the critical role of its members in the oil and gas value chain urged members to go beyond convention and search deeper and wider to ensure the sustainability of the barrel by “finding more, producing more, and doubling production reserve ratios on a yearly basis”.

He informed that NNPC was involved in extensive exploration work in the inland basins with a view to finding more oil to grow the nation’s crude oil reserves.

Speaking on the purpose of their visit, President of NAPE, Dr. Andrew Eyayeriese, informed the GMD of the group’s upcoming conference scheduled to hold from November 19th -23rd in Lagos and invited the GMD participate as keynote speaker at the event.

He expressed gratitude to the GMD for the corporation’s support over the years, especially in areas of sponsorship of events and staff participation in conferences and seminars.

64 total views, 64 views today