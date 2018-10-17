Audio: Fayose Rebuff’s EFCC Interrogators
As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continued to keep the
immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose in its custody,
his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka has said that the former governor has
maintained his denial of all the allegations made against him and insisted
that he be charged to court.
“Today is his second day in EFCC custody and I can say that his spirit is
high and his will remains very strong,” he said.
Olayinka, who said the EFCC must stop acting irresponsibly by subjecting
Nigerians to media trial whenever they lacked concrete evidence to sustain
court trial, added that “the commission has started its usual lies by
claiming that it discovered houses bought by Fayose with public fund.”
He said “Nigerians should recall that in 2016, operatives of this same EFCC
attempted to seal up a guest house located at Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja,
claiming that it belonged to Fayose. Whereas, the building belonged to a
retired army general.”
Olayinka said since the EFCC claimed to have “overwhelming evidence”
against the former governor, the most reasonable thing to do is to charge
him to court and get him prosecuted with the overwhelming evidence at the
commission’s disposal.
“However, since the EFCC is only being used to settle political scores, it
is more comfortable with keeping Fayose in custody so as to achieve the
agenda of keeping him out of circulation and embarking on its usual media
trial.
“But on this Fayose’s matter, they have picked on a wrong customer and no
amount of intimidation, blackmail and harassment will break his resistance
to tyranny, agent of which the EFCC has become.”
83 total views, 83 views today