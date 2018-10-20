Ambode’s Impeachment: Save Lagos Group Threats To Picket Lagos Assembly
A Lagos civil rights movement, Save Lagos Group (SLG) has concluded
arrangement to picket the Lagos State House of Assembly next over what
it termed illegal impeachment process of the State Governor, Mr
Akinwumi Ambode.
It also warned Mr. Mudashiru Obasa led State House of Assembly against
being the tool to be used by some selfish individuals to impeach
Ambode, saying that the group has fully prepared to legally,
constitutionally and democratically resisted any attempt to by the
State Assembly to impeach the State governor.
It described the unconstitutional and illegal attempt by the Assembly
to impeach Mr. Ambode as a ruse, self serving and politically
motivated by the acclaimed selfish imposed leader in the State, noting
that the Assembly action was not in the interest of the Lagosians but
an attempt to create confusion and bad political precedent in the
polity of the State.
Rising from the emergency meeting of the group in Lagos on Friday over
the Subject matter, it alleged that the only sin of Governor Ambode
was his refusal to open the treasury of the State to certain leaders
of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.
According to the signed statement by the group’s Convener, Comrade Adeniyi,
Alimi Sulaiman and copies were made available to Journalists after
their meeting, he dropped the hint that they have consulted the like
minds groups’ across the length and breadth of the State for the
mobilization to picket the Lagos Assembly next week in order to
forestall impeachment of the governor in any form.
It said, the anti-masses attempt to impeach Governor Ambode Akinwumi
would be resisted by all and sundry through legal and democratic means
in the State. They wanted Ambode out of office prematurely because
they didn’t want him to be entitled to the pension emolument of the
exalted office. As a civil rights group that stood for truth and
Justice, we must say capital ‘NO’ to selfish removal of the Lagos
governor. It is a shame on the leadership of the party (APC) that is
claiming to be different in deeds from the main opposition political
party (PDP) , could attempt to impeach a governor through ‘PALACE
COUP’ on the basis of not satisfying certain political leaders’
interest. To us, we believe that the impeachment process in any
democratic clime used to be the poor performance of a holder of the
certain Executive offices.
“Truly, we are not members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and
we should be less concerned on their matter but as a responsible and
responsive civil society organization (CSO) that believes in good
governance, we cannot fold arms by allowing certain individuals to lay
bad precedent for our hard earned democracy. Our democracy should be
allowed to grow beyond the interest of godfatherism”.
Comrade Sulaiman who doubles as Executive Chairman, Centre for Human
Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) therefore, called on President
Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the APC leaders in the State to caution
the leadership of the State House of Assembly against illegal attempt
to remove Governor Ambode because it might be catastrophe for the
State.
