Ambode’s Impeachment: Save Lagos Group Threats To Picket Lagos Assembly

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A Lagos civil rights movement, Save Lagos Group (SLG) has concluded

arrangement to picket the Lagos State House of Assembly next over what

it termed illegal impeachment process of the State Governor, Mr

Akinwumi Ambode.

It also warned Mr. Mudashiru Obasa led State House of Assembly against

being the tool to be used by some selfish individuals to impeach

Ambode, saying that the group has fully prepared to legally,

constitutionally and democratically resisted any attempt to by the

State Assembly to impeach the State governor.

It described the unconstitutional and illegal attempt by the Assembly

to impeach Mr. Ambode as a ruse, self serving and politically

motivated by the acclaimed selfish imposed leader in the State, noting

that the Assembly action was not in the interest of the Lagosians but

an attempt to create confusion and bad political precedent in the

polity of the State.

Rising from the emergency meeting of the group in Lagos on Friday over

the Subject matter, it alleged that the only sin of Governor Ambode

was his refusal to open the treasury of the State to certain leaders

of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

According to the signed statement by the group’s Convener, Comrade Adeniyi,

Alimi Sulaiman and copies were made available to Journalists after

their meeting, he dropped the hint that they have consulted the like

minds groups’ across the length and breadth of the State for the

mobilization to picket the Lagos Assembly next week in order to

forestall impeachment of the governor in any form.

It said, the anti-masses attempt to impeach Governor Ambode Akinwumi

would be resisted by all and sundry through legal and democratic means

in the State. They wanted Ambode out of office prematurely because

they didn’t want him to be entitled to the pension emolument of the

exalted office. As a civil rights group that stood for truth and

Justice, we must say capital ‘NO’ to selfish removal of the Lagos

governor. It is a shame on the leadership of the party (APC) that is

claiming to be different in deeds from the main opposition political

party (PDP) , could attempt to impeach a governor through ‘PALACE

COUP’ on the basis of not satisfying certain political leaders’

interest. To us, we believe that the impeachment process in any

democratic clime used to be the poor performance of a holder of the

certain Executive offices.

“Truly, we are not members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and

we should be less concerned on their matter but as a responsible and

responsive civil society organization (CSO) that believes in good

governance, we cannot fold arms by allowing certain individuals to lay

bad precedent for our hard earned democracy. Our democracy should be

allowed to grow beyond the interest of godfatherism”.

Comrade Sulaiman who doubles as Executive Chairman, Centre for Human

Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) therefore, called on President

Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the APC leaders in the State to caution

the leadership of the State House of Assembly against illegal attempt

to remove Governor Ambode because it might be catastrophe for the

State.

103 total views, 103 views today