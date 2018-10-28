Agom Adara: Let His Blood Be A Catalyst For Peace In Kaduna State

October 28, 2018
Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union
Press Statement

The Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union is deeply shocked by the gruesome assassination of the Agom Adara, His Highness, Dr Maiwada Galadima, after his abduction on 19 October,  2018. In our anguish over the news of the killing, we tarried awhile for the abominable behaviour relating to the abduction of the custodian of our culture to fully sink in with all people of goodwill.
More shocking was the unjustified killing of the revered chief of the Adara nation when the ransom had reportedly been paid. That act has left us bewildered and wondering what really the motive behind the abduction was?
We, however, take solace in the fact that the late Agom Adara, who has transited to the abode of his ancestors lived a life of exemplary humility, dedication to the cause of his people,  an epitome of peace and was statesmanlike in conduct, attitude and character.
The justice that now beckons is for the perpetrators of this heinous, reprehensible and condemnable act to be apprehended as an honour to him, his deceased aides, others felled in similar circumstances and to the entire Adara nation.
SOKAPU, on behalf of the people of Southern Kaduna , somberly extends its sincere condolence to the entire Adara nation,  Southern Kaduna people and the whole state. We further urge all to remain calm, guard the peace within them and spread it out.  Though we have lost our chief,  let us regardless resolve not to sully his legacy of peace that he is known for.
We pray for comfort from God to soothe all our grieving hearts and wish that the blood of the late Agom Adara and others that was spilled would be the manure for sustainable peace to sprout and engulf our dear state.
Once again, SOKAPU extends it’s  condolences to all.
Thank you
Signed:  Mr Yakubu Kuzamani,  National Public Relation Officer.

