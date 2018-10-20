October 19, 2018
Press Statement
2019: Submit Unauthorized Names, Go To Jail, PDP Warns Impostors
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially submitted names of
candidates for National Assembly elections to the Independent National
Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2019 general elections.
The party notes with disdain moves by certain individuals to illegally
submit authorized names from some purported primaries by dissident
elements, notably in Ogun State.
The PDP is aware that such elements forged and sold various fake
nomination forms, and cornered the proceeds for their selfish gains.
Those who unwittingly bought these fake nomination forms did not pass
through the due process of screening and did not participate in
primaries as officially conducted by the Electoral Committee set up by
the National Working Committee.
The conduct of primaries and submission of names of candidate remain in
the purview of the National Working Committee. Any other purported
primaries by any state chapter or any other level of the party is
absolutely illegal and of no consequence.
The PDP therefore warns, in the strongest possible term, that anybody
who attempts to present any name from such illegal primaries as
candidate of our party will face arrest and prosecution for forgery and
stealing of funds derived from sale of fake nomination forms.
Furthermore, the National Working Committee therefore urge all PDP
members and the general public to be calm as the rule of Law shall be
strictly adhered to, particularly in all processes in our participation
in the 2019 general elections.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary.
