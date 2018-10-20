October 19, 2018

Press Statement

2019: Submit Unauthorized Names, Go To Jail, PDP Warns Impostors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially submitted names of

candidates for National Assembly elections to the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party notes with disdain moves by certain individuals to illegally

submit authorized names from some purported primaries by dissident

elements, notably in Ogun State.

The PDP is aware that such elements forged and sold various fake

nomination forms, and cornered the proceeds for their selfish gains.

Those who unwittingly bought these fake nomination forms did not pass

through the due process of screening and did not participate in

primaries as officially conducted by the Electoral Committee set up by

the National Working Committee.

The conduct of primaries and submission of names of candidate remain in

the purview of the National Working Committee. Any other purported

primaries by any state chapter or any other level of the party is

absolutely illegal and of no consequence.

The PDP therefore warns, in the strongest possible term, that anybody

who attempts to present any name from such illegal primaries as

candidate of our party will face arrest and prosecution for forgery and

stealing of funds derived from sale of fake nomination forms.

Furthermore, the National Working Committee therefore urge all PDP

members and the general public to be calm as the rule of Law shall be

strictly adhered to, particularly in all processes in our participation

in the 2019 general elections.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary.

