19 Vehicles Burnt As Fire Razes Mechanic Workshop In Anambra

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

No fewer than nineteen vehicles were on Friday morning, destroyed by fire in a mechanic workshop in Awada, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The inferno, which occurred around 2 am, at Amanator street of the area, left most of the vehicles burnt beyond repair.

The Nation gathered that although no life was lost in the incident, high tension wire which passed through the area was also affected.

Eye witness account had it that the fire was put off by the residents of the area.

The Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Police Patrol team attached to Awada division rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot.”

He further disclosed that the Enugu Electricity Distribution company (EEDC) has been contacted to effect necessary repairs on the affected power line.

“Case under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed added.

86 total views, 86 views today