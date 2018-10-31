Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

October 31, 2018

Press Statement

2019: PDP Cautions Erring Support Groups

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a stern warning to all

support groups and volunteers campaigning for its Presidential

candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to abide by its rules and regulations in all

their activities ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party’s caution is predicated on the reported objectionable

activities by a group operating as PDP Global Ambassadors World-Wide,

who had engaged in soliciting for unauthorized levies and fees for

collection of forms for elections into its purported vacant executive

positions.

The PDP hereby alerts Nigerians that the said group do not have the

approval of the party to receive fund from anybody or conduct its

affairs in such a manner as to be seen as competing with the dictates

and operations of the party.

While we understand that due to the popularity of our candidate,

Nigerians are very eager to participate in our campaigns, however, all

such participations must be done within the ambit of due process as

authorized by the party leadership.

Finally, the PDP directs all genuine support and volunteer groups

interested in participating in our Presidential campaign to register

with the party and ensure that all their activities are streamlined

under the supervision of the party.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

