October 31, 2018
Press Statement
2019: PDP Cautions Erring Support Groups
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a stern warning to all
support groups and volunteers campaigning for its Presidential
candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to abide by its rules and regulations in all
their activities ahead of the 2019 general elections.
The party’s caution is predicated on the reported objectionable
activities by a group operating as PDP Global Ambassadors World-Wide,
who had engaged in soliciting for unauthorized levies and fees for
collection of forms for elections into its purported vacant executive
positions.
The PDP hereby alerts Nigerians that the said group do not have the
approval of the party to receive fund from anybody or conduct its
affairs in such a manner as to be seen as competing with the dictates
and operations of the party.
While we understand that due to the popularity of our candidate,
Nigerians are very eager to participate in our campaigns, however, all
such participations must be done within the ambit of due process as
authorized by the party leadership.
Finally, the PDP directs all genuine support and volunteer groups
interested in participating in our Presidential campaign to register
with the party and ensure that all their activities are streamlined
under the supervision of the party.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
