Military Invasion In Abia State: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Has Failed As A Leader – By Ikenna Samuelson Iwuoha

To say I am not happy with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State is an

understatement. I am indeed shocked to notice he is a coward of high

breed nature.

Few days ago, the Nigeria Army led by General Tukur Burutai announced

its intention to carry out what it termed “Operation Python Dance Part

Two”, having done a similar thing in the South East last year. The

Army said it would be looking for Armed Robbers, Kidnappers,

Secessionists, and criminals etc, but before anybody could decode

their statement, it invaded the entire Abia state, torturing, killing

and maiming innocent citizens of the State. The video clips of the

atrocities of the Nigeria Army in Abia State have gone viral. Many

Properties have so far been destroyed. Economic activities in Abia

have been brought down to a near zero percent by the army.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Citizen Nnamdi Kanu

has been placed under house arrest. His House in Afara-Ukwu Umuahia

has been surrounded with over twelve Armoured tanks by the army.

Obviously, the army has the instruction to kill him. I just received

information that his father’s palace has been destroyed by the Army,

and many people were wounded, while others have been confirmed dead.

What is Nnamdi Kanu’s offence? Nothing. Except that he Talks about

Biafra, Wears Biafran clothes, Wears Biafran shoes, Wears Biafran

wrist-bands, Speaks Biafran language, Eats Biafran food and Wants a

Biafran Republic. This is not a crime. But he has a court case

handling this very matter. So why the Court can’t be allowed to

conclude the matter? Nnamdi Kanu is even on bail. These issues have

been over flogged in my various published articles. If he has flouted

his bail conditions, the federal Government should allow the Court to

say so. But it is on record that President Muhammadu first flouted the

Court orders (on two occasions) when Nnamdi Kanu was granted bail

initially in 2015. He swore that Kanu would remain in detention,

despite having fulfilled his bail conditions. So who should be

arrested first for flouting Court Orders? President Buhari or Citizen

Nnamdi Kanu?

The Northern Youths have openly threatened the Igbo; yet the Federal

Government has refused to arrest them. Rather than arresting them, the

Buhari led government has been busy giving spurious reasons why these

youths from the North cannot be arrested. President Buhari has shown

open hatred and disdain for the people of South East. He has denied us

strategic appointments in the Army, Navy, Police, Customs, Civil

Defence, Airforce etc. He has denied us strategic political

appointments in the Presidency, NNPC and other Federal boards etc. He

has refused to visit the South East since he became the President in

2015.

To add salt to malicious and criminal injury, President Buhari with

his own mouth told the whole world that he would only pay 5% attention

to the people of South East if necessary. Not satisfied, they North

unleashed Fulani Herdsmen on the South East who kill, maim, rape our

women and destroy our farmlands etc, yet President Buhari has refused

to call his uncircumcised Fulani brothers to order.

Yet in all these open display of hatred, President Buhari expects the

people of South East to clap for him. He wants the South East to be

happy with him. Initially, we were happy with him. We even named him

“Okechukwu” Buhari. We gave him our clothes to wear. We taught him our

language. He even ate our food. Today, Buhari has paid us back with

evil. He is paying us back with the Army invasion in the South East.

He is (through his body language) paying us back with threats to

exterminate and annihilate us. Buhari has told us in unmistakable

terms that he is not our brother. He has told us he is not one of us.

Buhari is telling us he is not Okechukwu but Muhammadu.

Oh, I have just remembered President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He was also

a Fulani man like Buhari, but he was different. A good man. A great

leader. A humane man. A responsible man. He united this country with

love. When he unfortunately died in May 2010, the entire country

mourned him. It is on record that the people of South East and South

South mourned President Yar’Adua more than the people of the Northern

part of this country, where he came from. He came from the same state

(Katsina) with President Buhari. It is on record that this same Buhari

hated Yar’Adua with passion; hence he was forcing him to resign his

position as President through uncomplimentary and ‘’unstatesmanly’’

comments.

The bible says in the book of Proverbs Chapter 17 verses 13 that “If

a man returns evil for good, evil will never depart from his house”.

Also, the same bible says in the book of Proverbs chapter 22 verse 8

that “He who sows injustice shall reap calamity. So if Buhari likes

let him continue with his hatred, evil, injustice and marginalization

of the people of the South East. The word of God will surely come to

pass in this country. No shaking.

BACK TO THE ABIA STATE DEBACLE

It is during crisis that you know who a leader is. Mgberede Nyiri

Dike, Obu kwanu Mgberede ka Eji Ama Dike. That is when you know if a

leader has the capacity to protect his subjects. That is when you know

a real man. It is therefore very shameful and disgraceful to note that

Brother Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia State has not lived up to

expectation.

It should be noted that there is no security threat in Abia State to

warrant President Buhari to reportedly order the Army through the

Chief of Army Staff to invade the State in a most criminal and crude

manner. Innocent lives have been tortured, maimed and killed in the

process. Brother Okezie Ikpeazu is the Chief Security Officer in Abia

State. He presides over security meetings in Abia State. If there is

security crisis in that state, he is expected to contain it. If he is

unable to contain the situation, he can then seek assistance from the

Presidency.

It is on record that Brother Okezie Ikpeazu has not complained to

anybody that he has a security threat situation in his State. And

there is no such threat in Abia State.

Why then should President Buhari order the Army to invade Abia State?

One had expected Brother Okezie Ikpeazu to have ordered (or at least

tell) the Army to leave his State. He should have told President

Buhari to withdraw the troops from Abia State within 24 hours. If

Buhari failed to do so, Brother Okezie Ikpeazu should have formally

informed the South East Governors Forum, the Nigerian Governors Forum

and the National Assembly Leadership of the illegal activity in his

state by the Presidency through the Army, for necessary action to be

taken against President Buhari. Simple. The criminal invasion of Abia

State by President Buhari using the Army to torture, maim and kill

innocent citizens is an impeachable offence.

But what did Brother Okezie Ikpeazu do? He sluggishly and cowardly

imposed a curfew in Aba, Abia State. He did not condemn the Army of

occupation in his State. He did not visit places where the Army

committed GENOCIDE in his State. He did not visit places to see the

destruction of properties by the Army. He did not visit Afaraukwu in

Umuahia to see how the Army surrounded Citizen Nnamdi Kanu’s house

with over twelve Armored tanks.

Obviously, Brother Okezie Ikpeazu is not a man. He is timid. He is a

coward. He is a Political Efulefu. He lost his voice at this crucial

time. He lost and forgot to step out to protect his subjects. It was

at this point that I got pissed up with Brother Okezie Ikpeazu. So I

fired the first shot at him through my facebook Account with the title

“GOVERNOR OKEZIE IKPEAZU IS A COMPLETE COWARD”. Of course, it went

viral immediately I released it yesterday and he got the message. It

was a one page article, with a promise to do a comprehensive one

later. Somehow, Brother Okezie woke up from his sluggish slumber, but

this time around made a bigger blunder.

In a press release signed by Brother Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday

evening, he described his subjects as “Miscreants,” Mischief makers

and “hoodlums”. He refused to blame the Army for killing his subjects.

Chaiiii! Ewuoooo! I shedded tears when I read the release signed by

Brother Okezie Ikpeazu. He called his subjects miscreants, mischief

makers and hoodlums just to perhaps please the Federal Government and

the Northern cabal. But come 2019, Brother Okezie Ikpeazu will still

come back to beg these same “miscreants”, “mischief makers” and

hoodlum for votes. It is very unfortunate.

Honestly, Brother Okezie Ikpeazu disappointed the Igbo nation when he

lost his sense of direction and authority. This is failure in

Leadership. Perhaps, he is afraid of losing his position through a

declaration of State of Emergency. Let me leave Brother Okezie Ikpeazu

for now.

I cannot conclude this piece without calling on President Buhari to

examine himself to see what he is bringing upon this country through

his clannish, tribalistic and sectional style of leadership. Nigeria

is at Cross roads due to Buhari’s wicked utterances, body language and

directionless leadership.

He must rise up and be a father to all Nigerians. He should see a

Yoruba man as his son. He should see a South-South man as his son. He

should see an Igbo man as his son. We are his children and must be

treated equally. His jezebelic and evilcratic style of leadership is

what has brought about the various agitations in the country. Whatever

Citizen Nnamdi is doing with his Biafra, is what the Northern cabal

are doing with their Arewa. And that is what the Yoruba people are

doing with their Oduduwa.

President Buhari should stop being insensitive to people’s feelings.

Referendum, Restructuring, Equity, Fairness, Equal distribution of

resources etc, are sure ways of making Nigeria a united one country.

Emee Nwanyi ka Emere Ibe Ya, Obi Adi Ya Nma

I rest my pen

Signed:

Hon. Citizen Dr. Ikenna Samuelson Iwuoha FCAI, MKDA.