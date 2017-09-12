“Soldiers Have Surrounded Nnamdi Kanu’s Home To Assassinate Him” – IPOB

We the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the director Radio and Biafra television wish to bring the attention of well meaning Nigerians and the entire world that Nigeria Government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari and his core Hausa fulani dominated jihadist army and Police in Nigerian uniforms have drafted to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house in Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia Abia State.

The jihadist soldiers in Nigerian Army and Police uniforms surrounded our leader’s house today been 12th September 2017 with the instructions from Major General Muhammadu Buhari and those cabals in Aso Rock to assassinate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members who strongly believe and fight in the struggle for the liberation of Biafran people. Right now, there are much tensions in Umuahia, the home town of Mazi Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The Nigerian federal high in collaboration with the federal government Nigeria led b Major General Muhammadu Buhari ceased Nnamdi Kanu’ traveling documents because they want to kill him in Nigeria as it now they have perfected plans to assassinate him. But the killing of unarmed civilians in Biafranland including Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of IPOB must not be accepted by Biafrans both home and in diaspora.

The Nigerian soldiers drafted to Biafranland to assassinate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other members of IPOB mainly came from the core North of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebby, Gigawa, Kano, Kaduna and Kastina states. On 10th September been Sunday the Nigerian Army killed our members in Umuahia, yesterday been Monday 11th of September 2017 the jihadist soldiers in Nigerian Army uniform attacked Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s convoy at Ubakala junction on his way going for an official assignment. The Nigerian Army fired live bullets at his vehicle including his convoy.

It’s a pity that in a democratic settings like this one in Nigeria can turn South Eastern Region into a war. Precisely the peaceful area of Ubakala junction, Isi Gate and Ibeku Nnamdi Kanu’s home town has become a dangerous zone since the declaration of infamous of OPERATION PYTHON DANCE in the south East. We are on the known that Hausa-Fulani jihadist terrorists in Nigerian military uniform and regalia were sent Major General Muhammadu to intimidate, harass and kill Biafrans in large numbers and not to fight kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists.



The Operation Python Dance 11 are now seriously embarking on forceful abduction of Biafrans, brutalizing any anybody seen with Biafra insignia whether it is in your vehicle or houses. IPOB is putting the world on notice that the Nigerian Hausa-Fulani dominated government in a well organised plan to kill our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Biafrans through the lunching of OPERATION PYTHON DANCE 11 in the south Eastern part of Nigeria.This plots to assassinate our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in a broad daylight will trigger a catastrophic situation in Nigeria and parts of Nigeria, if they succeed in their evil plots.

However, we were properly informed that the Hausa fulani soldiers have instructed all the Hausa-Fulani living in Biafranland particularly those in Umuahia and it’s environs to vacate right now none of the Hausa Fulani could be sighted or seen anywhere around Umuahia. This show is to prove that the Hausa Fulani soldiers deployed to Biafranland are battle ready to decimate Biafran people in their own land while preventing any reprisal that this evil plot might lead to. But, we promise them that IPOB under Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot resort to armed struggle or afford to stop now we have pass the rubicon because we achieved a lots towards the restoration of Biafra and God Almighty (Chukwu Okike Abiama) is on our side no man born of a woman can stop the project God Almighty himself ordained.

We are calling on Men and Women of good conscience across the globe, Lovers of freedom, United Nations (U.N), European Union (EU), African Union (AU), ECOWAS), American Government, Russia Government, Israeli Government, Chinese Government, Turkish Government, Canadian Government, French Government, German Government, Amnesty international, Human Right watch and relevant human rights organizations across the globe to prevail on Nigeria Government to leave Biafrans alone by fixing a particular date for referendum in Biafranland to ascertain whether the people of want to remain in Nigeria or not, we are not asking for war.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.