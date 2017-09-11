The people of Ogidi Community has endorsed Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State for second term in office in November 18 governorship election in the state.

This also followed the Chieftaincy title conferred on governor by the community at the weekend during the first New Yam festival of Igwe Alex Onyido after his coronation last year at his palace.

Igwe Onyido said that the community endorsed and supported the governor’s ambition for the second term due to his numerous achievement in this first tenure of his administration to include security of lives and property and infrastructural development such as roads and flyover bridges.

Other achievements of the governor according to the traditional ruler included agricultural revolution; export of vegetable, scent leave, yam and massive rice production, prompt payment of salary to the workers, N20 million community projects among others.

He noted that the governor appointed 9 persons from the community in his cabinet and ensure that lasting peace returned in the community after 19 years without King, saying that the governor gave him certificate of recognition within one month of his election which necessitated the Chieftaincy title conferred on him by the community.

The traditional ruler also stated that the government projects were spread across the various communities in the state where Ogidi has benefited from many projects and called the governor to look into the channeling of flood at the front of his palace and old Awka road which has been a nightmare to the community.

Obiano in his remarks after receiving the Chieftaincy title ‘Dikejimba’ thanked the community for honouring him and endorsing him for another term, assuring them of equitable distribution of projects across the state which Ogidi would not be left out.

“I will not forget Ogidi in distribution of projects. I am in good terms with Ogidi people and what I’m doing in Ogidi is from my heart. I have commenced construction of roads in Ogidi and we will continue to do more in second tenure. We are considering re-channeling of the drainage that causes flood in the community which was caused by incriminate buildings that blocked the water channel. We are going to use pipe underground to channel the drainage system to the River Niger” Obiano stated.