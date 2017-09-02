By Ogbonna Casmir, Awka

National Unity Party (NUP) has elected Sir, Chief Nnoli Amechi Justine as its candidate for the November 18Anambra state gubernatorial election.

Sir Nnoli polled 39 votes to defeat other two aspirants; Chief Fidelis Ofodile who scored 5 votes and Chief Ifeanyi Egwonwn who scored 12 votes.

The organising chairman of the primary election, chief Henry Igwe who declared the result of the election held Wednesday at the New Jerusalem Hotel, Awka, said that a total number of 81 delegates were accredited, while 56 votes were cast is 56 voided votes 25.

Chief Igwe said Sir, Nnoli Amechi having scored the highest votes cast and having fulfilled the constitutional provisions of the National Unity Party I hereby declared him the winner and the flag-bearer of NUP for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state.

The result was declared in the presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In declaring the flag bearer Chief Igwe congratulated other contestants and urged them to embrace the winner and work towards changing the government of Anambra state come November 18, 2017.

He also encouraged Sir Nnoli, winner to carry the flag and party members for a better Anambra state.

In his acceptance speech, Sir. Nnoli thanked the party for considering him worthy to flying the party’s flag for the election.

While thanking co-contestants, Sir, Nnoli promised to drive the NUP manifesto as his Bible.

He promised the delegates and the people of Anambra state that he will; provide if elected affordable and good educational system; improve healthcare delivery system; improve workers welfare; create employment opportunities for youths and revitalize erring industries.

Sir said NUP administration will drive inclusive governance for women and youths.

He urged the good people of Anambra state to give him the opportunity to show good governance, even as he said that he has godfather to share the state resources with noting that God is his mentor and provider.