Information reaching 247ureports.com from competent sources in Anambra State indicate that the battle for the treasury of Anambra State has intensified to levels never witnessed in the state. According to available information, the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Peter Obi is reported to have upped the ante against the pursuit for the gubernatorial ticket under the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP]. The former Anambra Governor allegedly has paid the duo of Josephine Anini and A.B.C. Nwosu the sum of N25million each in exchange for a forged delegate list favorable to Peter Obi’s candidate, Oseloka Obaze.

The PDP primary election is slated to take place on Monday/Tuesday August 28/29, 2017 after having been postponed for the third time. The main frontline contenders for the ticket of the party are Ifeanyi Uba and Oseloka Obaze. Ifeanyi Uba is a self-made oil mogul who is a multi-billionaire while Oseloka Obaze is a retired civil servant who remains a member of APGA. He is Peter Obi’s choice and/or political godson.

Against the pursuit for a favorable delegate line up, the involved aspirants and their political godfathers have engaged the committee setup by the national caretaker committee in an effort to coerce them into towing a particular line. Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi who had sworn to ‘remove’ Willie Obiano out of the governor’s seat, is reported to have reached out to the chairman and secretary of the committee – A.B.C Nwosu and Josephine Anini. According to our impeccable source, he paid them the sum of N25million. In addition to paying the duo, Peter Obi approached the PDP Governor’s forum for assistance in altering the delegate list to favor his political godson, Oseloka Obaze.

Through this effort, Peter Obi also turned to his hometown community for support. But the events did not turn out well.

At his hometown of Agulu, Peter Obi arrived at the new yam festival being hosted at the residence of the Igwe of the community, Igwe Obodoako. Peter Obi arrived with assorted alcoholic beverages – which he distributed himself. Peter Obi then joined in the youth traditional dance – and was dancing to the amazement of the onlookers. But as he danced on, the community members who were unsure of what to make of the dance, began booing at the former governor, asking him to go and leave them in peace – that he did not empower them while he was in office.

One of the attendees told 247ureports.com that Peter Obi “cannot abandon us for so long and then return with hot drinks and expect us to welcome him back automatically”. He continued to explain that it was this same Igwe that told Peter Obi that “all he knows is APGA, Awka and Obiano” when Peter Obi had come to inform the Igwe that he was about to dump APGA for PDP.

Also commenting on the embarrassing event was Ben Obi, ‘Igwe APGA’ – he explained that Peter Obi has thrown away the Igbo covenant [Ofor Igbo] handed to him by the Late Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu while he was alive. “Peter Obi disrespected Ndigbo to the highest. I will never reconcile the behavior on his part. He betray the Igbo race and Late Ojukwu when he dumped APGA and joined PDP immediately Ojukwu died”.

Igwe APGA also stated that most of the followership Peter Obi had while he was a governor has long dissipated. “The moment he joined the PDP, we turned away from him”. Igwe APGA who was a former aide and a kinsman to Peter Obi indicated also that Peter Obi knows that Oseloka Obaze is not marketable to the PDP or to the people of Anambra State. “Peter Obi’s first choice was Dubem Obaze, a brother to Oseloka, before Peter dumped him for Oseloka – before dumping Oseloka again for Obiano in the last guber campaign“. Igwe APGA explains that if Peter Obi had any confidence in Oseloka, he would allow the process to go unhindered.