Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the screening committee of the Peoples Democtratic Party [PDP] has finally cleared Oseloka H. Obaze for the gubernatorial primaries of the PDP slated to hold in the coming days.

It is recalled the screening committee had given Oseloka Obaze a conditional clearance following the receipt of a potentially damning petition. Oseloka Obaze has served as the Secretary to the State Government [SSG] during the later stages of the Peter Obi administration. He served in the early stages of the Obiano administration.

Oseloka H. Obaze is the brother to Dubem Obaze who had also served under the Obi administration as the commissioner for local government affairs and chieftaincy matters. Both gentlemen are close to Peter Obi.

A former aide to Peter Obi and a kinsman, Ben Obi told 247ureports.com that Peter Obi had vowed to use financial inducement to get the screening committee to lift the conditions placed on Obaze’s clearance. Ben Obi believes that the PDP screening committee may have fallen victim to the inducements. “Peter Obi purchased the clearance for Obaze”.