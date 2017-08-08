Should Buhari Resign? Yes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has stepped up investigation to determine how a suspect, Yasir Salihu Abdullahi came by a total of 849 Automated Teller Machine cards of various Nigerian banks and the reason the cards were being shipped out of the country. Abdullahi was arrested at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Friday August 3, as he prepared to board an Egypt Air heading for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He was intercepted after a scan of his luggage by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service revealed the suspicious items. The officers then alerted the EFCC’s office in Kano.

On arrival, operatives of the Commission discovered that he had:

490 Guaranty Trust Bank ATM cards,

287 ATM cards of Access Bank,

49 ATM cards of Eco Bank,

10 ATM cards of UBA,

6 ATM cards of Stanbic IBTC Bank,

4 ATM cards of Zenith Bank,

1 ATM card each of Sterling Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and First City Monument Bank.

Another suspected fraudster, Ma Yongbin alias Suleiman Yunusa, a 46-year- old Chinese National was also arrested on August 3 by Aviation Security at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport as he tried to board Egypt Air to China. He was arrested at the Baggage checking point where he was found to have in his possession the sum of N305, 000 (Three Hundred and Five Thousand Naira ) in N5 denomination.

He was eventually handed over to the commission for further investigation.

The two suspects have made useful statements. They have also been granted administrative bail while investigations continue.