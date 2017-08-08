The last may have not been heard of the tragedy that struck the sleepy town of Ozubulu on the Sunday of August 6, 2017 leaving an estimated casualty count of twelve and many injured worshipers [women and children] whose only offense was attending the early Sunday service.

More details on what may have transpired leading up to the Sunday massacre at the Altar have started filtering into the public. This is as an audio tape purported recorded by an insider who claims to have firsthand knowledge of the crisis that resulted to the gruesome Sunday Massacre.

According to the audio tape which is reproduced below [recorded in Igbo Language], the crisis began when the said Bishop who the assassins had come to kill on that bloody Sunday – reportedly gunned down one of his closest ‘boys’ who hails from Enugu State and goes by the name ‘gburu gburu’.

The voice in the audio tape explained that gburu gburu had served Bishop for nine years while they were engaged in drug business in South Africa. Gburu gburu was said his closest ‘employee’ who was responsible for managing all the facets of the drug business. He everything about the business, the clients and the safe routes. Bishop was not very willing to settle Gburu gburu when he was due for settlement. But Bishop bowed to pressure and settled finally.

Following gburu gburu’s settlement, he quickly rose to limelight within one year using the clients and safe drug routes that Bishop had used. His rise became geometric and quickly overshadowed his former boss, Bishop. He handled more cash and recruited hundreds of youths from Enugu into the business. He became larger than Bishop in popularity and in finance. It did not take long before Bishop gunned down gburu gburu.

And the killing spree ensued.

The many Enugu youths which gburu gburu had recruited into the drug business swore to revenge the death of their ‘boss’ come what may. With each attempt to mediate between the two warring parties, resulted in more killings.

Bishop then ‘ran’ back to Nigeria and relocated permanently. He abandoned South Africa for good and because a legitimate businessman in Nigeria. According to the voice in the audio, he parked himself in Nigeria and launched a road construction business. And has been doing fairly well in Nigeria.

But his enemies did not relent.

On the sad Sunday, Bishop was at Owerri for a weekend rendezvous when the hired assassins struck. The assassins were hired gunmen from Kogi State and Ebonyi State. They first went to the home of Bishop but did not see him. They made calls and was told that Bishop’s father was at the nearby church. According to the audio, they were told to go to the church and eliminate the father damning what collateral damage that may result.

The voice in the audio made the clarification that it was not Fulani herdsmen or other terrorist group that carried out the attack. He also clarified that it was not an Ozubulu vs. Ozubulu attack. “The people after Bishop’s life are too many. He moves around with mobile police and military”.