Should Buhari Resign? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The political career of the chairman, Delta North Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Okafor, popularly known as ‘mad mayor’, may have been jeopardized, following the killing of two family members by one of his sons.

The incidence which took place Tuesday at Umudei quarters of Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South local government area of Delta State threw the community into shock.

Our correspondent gathered that Iwe Okocha was having his bath when his cousin brother Jerry Okafor, whom the father claims has mental challenges, butchered him with a machete.

It was gathered that the deceased father, Mike Okocha, who was relaxing in the sitting room on hearing the shout from the direction of the bathroom rushed to see what it was, was also slaughtered.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said, Jerry, after killing the father and son, proceeded to the mother who quickly took cover in a neighbor’s house.

The observer said Jerry separately dealt with the deceased severally with the machete on their heads and other parts of their bodies before they gave up the ghost as the duo could not survive the deep cuts inflicted on them and they fell down in the pool of their blood as there was nobody who dared to confront the assailant to rescue the deceased.

It was learnt that the woman who ran to her neighbor’s house raised alarm which attracted the youth of the town and passers-by who rushed out to chase the alleged insane and consequently over powered him.

It was gathered that the alleged insane person, after severe beating, was handed over to the police who promptly arrested and detained him at the Ogwashi-Uku police station.

Confirming the incidence, the Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, asked our reporter if he has not read the story on the Pointer Newspaper?

In an effort to get details from the Command’s image maker, he said “I am driving; it is out of courtesy that I picked the calls. Thank you” he then hanged up the call.