Press Release

Should Buhari Resign? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The planned protest against President Muhammadu Buhari by coalition of

civil society groups led by Charly Boy has come to the notice of the

national leadership of APC Youths Renaissance.

Ordinarily, we would have dismissed the move knowing that Charly Boy

is an incurable attention-seeker, but because he cleverly laced his

mercantile show-business in President Buhari’s health challenge, we

have decided to educate the political dissident that governance is not

entertainment.

President Buhari has just spent few days receiving medical attention

and Charly Boy and his dubious sponsors are making senseless noise

about it, what about a former American President who ruled America in

the midst of greater health challenge yet Americans never gave a hoot

about it.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a severe stroke that left

him incapacitated until the end of his presidency, yet Americans did

not call for his resignation or impeachment, but here in Nigeria, we

have a President who is only on a medical check-up and some group of

attention-seekers are making it to look as if it is anathema.

For Charly Boy and his sponsors to organise such protest against our

darling President, we have resolved and are going to stage a counter

protest that will show the world that President Muhammadu Buhari is

truly loved by Nigerians despite the media gang up against him.

We have also collected the comprehensive list of politicians within

and outside the APC who are sponsoring the protest and negative

publicity against Buhari and will make it public for Nigerians to see

who and who is actually preventing good governance from happening in

the country.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youths Renaissance

Contact us via ekesy2k9@googlemail.com