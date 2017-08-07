Press Release
The planned protest against President Muhammadu Buhari by coalition of
civil society groups led by Charly Boy has come to the notice of the
national leadership of APC Youths Renaissance.
Ordinarily, we would have dismissed the move knowing that Charly Boy
is an incurable attention-seeker, but because he cleverly laced his
mercantile show-business in President Buhari’s health challenge, we
have decided to educate the political dissident that governance is not
entertainment.
President Buhari has just spent few days receiving medical attention
and Charly Boy and his dubious sponsors are making senseless noise
about it, what about a former American President who ruled America in
the midst of greater health challenge yet Americans never gave a hoot
about it.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a severe stroke that left
him incapacitated until the end of his presidency, yet Americans did
not call for his resignation or impeachment, but here in Nigeria, we
have a President who is only on a medical check-up and some group of
attention-seekers are making it to look as if it is anathema.
For Charly Boy and his sponsors to organise such protest against our
darling President, we have resolved and are going to stage a counter
protest that will show the world that President Muhammadu Buhari is
truly loved by Nigerians despite the media gang up against him.
We have also collected the comprehensive list of politicians within
and outside the APC who are sponsoring the protest and negative
publicity against Buhari and will make it public for Nigerians to see
who and who is actually preventing good governance from happening in
the country.
Signed:
Mr. Collins Edwin,
National Secretary,
APC Youths Renaissance
Contact us via ekesy2k9@googlemail.com