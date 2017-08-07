President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara yesterday condemned the Ozubulu Church attack in Anambra State by a gunman.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, described the incident as “an appalling crime against humanity and unspeakable sacrilege.”

The president expressed grief over the attack, saying “there was no justification whatsoever to target Church worshipers and kill them in cold blood.”

The president sympathized with the families of the victims, the church leadership and the government of Anambra State.

He reassured all Nigerians of his administration’s ‘firm and uncompromising commitment” to protecting their lives and property at all times.

Saraki in a statement by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that the killing of worshipers represents the purest kind of evil, and the security services must not stop until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Dogara in a statement by his spokesman, Turaki Hassan, said his heart was broken by the sad news of the massacre of innocent worshipers in cold blood by people he described as “sons of perdition whose souls will rot in hell.”

Also, Deputy President of the Senate Ike Ekweremadu described the killing of the worshipers as sacrilegious.

He said: “I received with a deep grief the news of the blood-curdling killing at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu today. It is indeed a black Sunday and the act is most sacrilegious and condemnable.”

Source: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/buhari-saraki-dogara-others-condemn-anambra-church-attack/208860.html