Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that a deadly shooting has taken place inside a catholic church in Ozubulu in Anambra State. The shooting is said to have occurred during church service while worshipers were still inside the church building. The timing of the shooting incited is said to be this morning at about 9am.

Many of the worshipers are fear dead but no official figures of the dead are available but unofficial reports indicate that about twenty five people were killed. The number of the injured are not available either.

The dead and the injured have been transfer to Nnewi teaching hospital.

The killers are believe to have been sent from South Africa to kill the philanthropist who had erected the church – Ebube Chukwu Uzo Ozubulu.

