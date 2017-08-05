The quit order notice given to the Igbos resident in the northern regions of the country by the Arewa youths which had cause tremors within the nation may be reversed next week. This is according to information recently made available to 247ureports.com.

The information on the possible reversal of the quit order came from a recent deliberation between the Arewa stakeholders and the Igbo Delegates Assembly [an umbrella organization of the Igbo in the north] held on August 4, 2017 in Kano State. According to one of the delegates present at the deliberation, the Arewa youths have agreed to call off the quit order week from today [August 5].

This development was confirmed by the FCT Abuja Chairman of Ohaneze who told 247ureports.com authoritatively that the Arewa youths have agreed to shelve the quit order.

