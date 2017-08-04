From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Command of The Nigeria Police says it has arrested four (4) gang of Kidnappers and cattle rustlers ‎in Dass local government council of the state.

Briefing newsmen yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kamal Datti said that four victims were also rescued including a nursing mother from the Kidnappers.

The Kidnappers are Buba Maikudi aged twenty six years, Ishaka Muhammadu aged nineteen years , Ibrahim Isa aged twenty three and one Buba Sale aged forty of Mararraba Liman Katagum Bauchi LGA.

He said after the kidnapping, the suspects also robbed their victims and cat away with seventy two cows valued at eight million five hundred thousand naira.

Those kidnapped are, Ya’u Sale aged twenty six, Musa Hassan aged twenty three, Da”u Hassan aged twenty and Binta Mohammed aged seventeen with her four months old baby.

He said, for Binta the suspects demand five hundred thousand naira ransom but the hostage was rescued alive and rushed her to the hospital for treatment and medical observations.

Weapons exhibit recovered from the suspects include, thirty cows, ten sheep, one dane gun, two cutlasses, and a powerful criminal charms.

According to him, “during the week under review, the Command was able to arrest three vehicle snatchers and four motorcycle snatchers in the state.

He said their arrest was made possible through the combined efforts detectives attached to special anti robbery squad.

He said all the cases are under investigation after which the suspects will be charged to Court. He further called on the generation public to report any suspicion movement in their areas.