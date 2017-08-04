…Lauds Nigerian Navy On New Technical College In A’Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has commended the Nigerian Navy for the establishment of a Naval Technical College in Ekparakwa, Oruk Anam local government, saying that Oruk Anam is among the five local government areas that will soon start enjoying 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply in the State

He said it was so pleasing that after so many years of its existence, the state now has a military technical college being pioneered by the Navy, and assured that the cost of running generators in the new institution will be drastically reduced with the impending development in the state power sector.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by the Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral VO Adedipe at Government House in Uyo, Mr Emmanuel said, “if the efforts we are putting on ground is anything to go by, Oruk Anam is one of the flagship of 24/7 electricity supply that we are going to launch soon.”

The governor said this is an attempt by his administration to make a bold statement to Nigerians that the problem of epileptic power supply can become a thing of the past, explaining that Ikot Abasi, Oruk Anam, Mkpat Enin and two other local government in that region are benefiting from the pilot power scheme soon to be commissioned by the Acting President of the country.

Governor Emmanuel said the Naval college brings to two the number of military technical colleges in the state, as the Nigerian Army is also about to start theirs at Etinan in September and promised to handover the school with the entire facilities to the navy in the next few weeks.

He said the technology of getting steady light in the five local government areas is not rocket science, and that with the support of the Transmission Commission of Nigeria,TCN, that vision will be realized.

“As at today, I generate 153MW of electricity at the Ibom Power Plant, I intend to take 35mw out of that and put in that substation then give it to those five local government areas.”

He said the only reason the communities would lack light, shall be shortage of Gas Supply, adding that he had just refurbished the two gas turbines through the General Electric, making them near brand new.

The governor appealed to the federal government to adhere to its own part of the deal by paying for the electricity the state has so far supplied.

“As at today we have not yet been paid by the federal government and we hope the federal government will pay us, so we can be able to pay for the gas supply by Universal Energy,” which is the state-based Gas company.”

While thanking the navy for assisting the state government to restore peace in the Ikot Abasi – Mbo shoreline, saying it has enabled the people to return to their normal fishing businesses.

The Governor also made a case for intensified security patrol at the crises –prone area around the Itu river were about 14 people were recently apprehended with explosives.

The governor who used the occasion to commend the navy for the naval games earlier hosted in the state re-iterated his administration’s resolve to support sports development through the establishment of 10 model schools sports centers in the ten federal constituencies of the state.

Earlier, the Commander, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral V. O Adedipe, while lauding Governor Emmanuel for the approval of land for the Nigerian Navy Post Service Housing Scheme, said the Navy has enjoyed the best support from Akwa Ibom State, especially, for fostering the establishment of the Nigerian Navy School in Ekparakwa.

Rear Admiral Adedipe described the Maritime Environment of Akwa Ibom State, as the most peaceful and most secured and thanked the State Government for hosting the Nigerian Navy Games, earlier in the year.

“I want to put it on record that, of the three states that the Eastern Naval Command which cover Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River States, I think the Nigerian Navy enjoys the best support from Akwa Ibom State.

“This is exemplified by the support given the Navy for the establishment of Nigerian Navy School and Nigerian Navy Jubilee in Ikot Abasi, in 2010”, he said.

Concerning the Navy School, he appealed to the Governor to fix a suitable date for handing over, revealing the Chief of Naval Staff had already appointed a Commandant for the institution, in readiness for resumption of studies in September.

“We have decided to start the Nigerian Navy School, next month. The Chief of Naval Staff has appointed a Commandant for the school.

“Our main request as regards this facility, Your Excellency, is to please look at your diary and give us a convenient date for the handing over, so that we can move in and get the place ready for students in September”, Adedipe maintained.

He pledged the readiness of the Nigerian Navy to continually provide a secured environment for the progressive programmes of Governor Emmanuel, adding the development of Ibaka Deep Seaport and increasing commercial activities in the State needed more security presence to thrive.