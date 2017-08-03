…Says Reconstruction Of 175 Public Schools Exposes Amaechi’s Neglect For Education

Should Buhari Resign? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results Loading ... Loading ...

As commendations continue to herald the commencement of the reconstruction and furnishing of 175 public schools across the State by Governor Nyesom Wike, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah says the move has exposed the neglect which public schools suffered in the eight years of Rotimi Amaechi’s administration in the State.

Bro. Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt described the reconstruction and furnishing of 175 public schools as unprecedented, saying it would go a long way to raising the standard of education in the State.

While lauding the Governor for his love for education and other critical sectors of the State economy, Bro. Obuah said Rivers people would remain eternally grateful to Wike as he strives to take the State to another level.

He regretted that education under Amaechi’s administration suffered severe calamity with decayed infrastructure dotting the entire State, and thanked Governor Wike for rising to the occasion to reverse the trend.

The PDP Chairman also expressed joy that the party and Rivers people are overwhelmed following Governor Wike’s all-round achievements and style of governance and urged him to keep up the tempo.

“Governor Wike is ruling the State with the fear of God, and that explains why Rivers people are happy and will remain happy with him”, Bro. Obuah declared.

Still eulogizing the Governor on the landmark schools renovation project, the PDP Chairman said the move remains a milestone in the annals of the State and commended the Governor for prudent utilization of scarce resources.

Bro. Obuah called on the people of the State to remain supportive of the Governor, saying that would be a good way to reciprocate Governor Wike’s good works.