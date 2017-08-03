Should Buhari Resign? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

PRESS BRIEFING

PARADE OF SUSPECTS ARRESTED BY POLICE PERSONNEL ATTACHED TO OPERATION ABSOLUTE SANITY FOR KIDNAP FOR RANSOM AND OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES ON ABUJA- KADUNA HIGHWAY BY CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER AT RIJANAH, KADUNA STATE ON 3RD AUGUST, 2017.

Nigeria Police Force’s Operations Absolute Sanity Smashed Gangs of Vicious and Notorious Suspected Kidnappers on Abuja-Kaduna Highway and Recovered Large Caches of Arms and Ammunition and Properties of Victims

SUSPECTS:- AGE PLACE OF ARREST

ALI BELLO aka ZUNGI (gang leader) principal suspect ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY ALHAJI GOMA SHEHU aka Namagogo (second in command) ADULT MOHAMMED MUJU’A (ARMOURER) ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY DANLADI HASSAN ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY DANIEL OWOBI ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY EGWU OGIRI ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY BASHIR HARUNA ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY SHEDRACH HOSIAH ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY VICTOR YOHANNA ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY SULEIMAN ISAH ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY ABBAS ALIYU ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY BALA ISIYA ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY HAFIZ JIBRIN ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY AMINU MOHAMMED ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY ABDULLAHI ADAMU ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY TUKUR ADO ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY ILIYASU SODA ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY MOHAMMED MUSA ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY ALIYU HALILU ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY ALI ADAMU ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY AHMADU YA’U ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY SHEHU HABU ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY ISHAKWU IBRAHIM ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY MUSTAFA IBRAHIM ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY TANKO ABDULLAHI ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY JIBRIN MOHAMMED ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY JIBRIN WALI ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY TIJJANI AHMAD ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY MOHAMMADU RABIU ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY SULEIMAN MOHAMMED ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY DAHIRU BELLO ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY ABDULKARIM BELLO ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY USMAN ABDULLAHI ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY UMAR GARBA ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY ABDULRAHAMAN AMADU ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY MU’ÁZU SALISU ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY BALA ISIYAKU ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY MOHAMMAD SANI ADULT ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY

EXHIBITS RECOVERED

ONE (1) LOCALLY MADE SMG THREE (3) AK 47 RIFFLES ONE (1) DOUBLE BARREL RIFFLE TWO (2) SINGLE BARREL ONE (1) RIFFLE WITH TELESCOPE SIGHT THREE (3) LOCALLY MADE PISTOL ONE (1) REVOLVER WITH 7.62M AMMUNITION FIVE (5) PUMP ACTION ONE (1) REVOLVER PISTOL THIRTY (30) LIFE CARTRIDGES SEVENTY SEVEN (77) 7.62MM AMMUNITION 10 9MM AMMUNITION TWO (2) MAGAZINE ASSORTED CHARMS FIVE (5) LAPTOPS BELONGING TO VICTIMS FIVE (5) IPAD BELONGING TO VICTIMS VARIOUS TYPES AND MAKE OF HANDSET (PHONE) BELONGING TO VICTIMS SEVERAL WRIST WATCHES (ASSORTED) BELONGING TO VICTIMS JEWELRIES

The deployment of the Operation Absolute Sanity personnel by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni to tackle the cases of Kidnappings in the recent times on Abuja-Kaduna Highway have been yielding positive results. The operations, comprises Special Police Force, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Squad, Anti-Kidnapping Units, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, the Force Intelligence Branch with Headquarters at Rijanah, Kaduna State. The Joint Police Team are under strict mandate to rout out the kidnap for ransom gangs and armed robbery gangs that have been terrorizing the Abuja-Kaduna Highway in the recent times. The operation is to complement and augment the on-going Joint Police/Military operations on the ground.

After the arrest and parade of thirty two (32) suspected kidnappers and their caches of Arms and ammunition on the 31st of July, 2017 at kateri on Abuja-Kaduna Highway, further efforts intensified by the Police personnel of Operation Absolute Sanity in the last few days resulted in the arrest of additional forty (40) suspects and recovery of large caches of arms and ammunition, and other exhibits listed above in Rijanah area and other locations along Abuja-Kaduna Highway. The identified kidnappers’ dens, hideouts, camps and other black spots in the forest along Abuja-Kaduna Highway were stormed and raided by the personnel of Operation Absolute Sanity within the last few days and in the process three (3) victims (names withheld) were rescued unhurt from the gangs without payment of any ransom, and they have been reunited with their families. Some of the victims have identified most of the suspects as the people that kidnapped them. All the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crimes. They will all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation The Inspector General of Police, hereby wishes to express deep appreciation and gratitude to the communities and people in the towns and villages along Abuja –Kaduna Highway for their cooperation and support being given to the Police personnel deployed in the Operation Absolute Sanity that have led to so many successes in the ongoing Operations. He therefore, implored travellers and other road users to support the Police personnel in the discharge of their responsibilities.

CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA.