Logo

Should Buhari Resign?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

PRESS BRIEFING

PARADE OF SUSPECTS ARRESTED BY POLICE PERSONNEL ATTACHED TO OPERATION ABSOLUTE SANITY FOR KIDNAP FOR RANSOM AND OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES ON ABUJA- KADUNA HIGHWAY BY CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER AT RIJANAH, KADUNA STATE ON 3RD AUGUST, 2017.

  • Nigeria Police Force’s Operations Absolute Sanity Smashed Gangs of Vicious and Notorious Suspected Kidnappers on Abuja-Kaduna Highway and Recovered Large Caches of Arms and Ammunition and Properties of Victims

SUSPECTS:-                                       AGE                            PLACE OF ARREST

  1. ALI BELLO aka ZUNGI (gang leader)  principal suspect  ADULT   ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  2. ALHAJI GOMA SHEHU aka Namagogo (second in command) ADULT
  3. MOHAMMED MUJU’A (ARMOURER)  ADULT                                ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  4. DANLADI HASSAN              ADULT                                          ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  5. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR     ADULT                                      ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  6. DANIEL OWOBI                 ADULT                                          ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  7. EGWU OGIRI                     ADULT                                          ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  8. BASHIR HARUNA                ADULT                                          ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  9. SHEDRACH HOSIAH            ADULT                               ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  10. VICTOR YOHANNA              ADULT                                        ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  11. SULEIMAN ISAH                  ADULT                                     ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  12. ABBAS ALIYU                      ADULT                                      ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  13. BALA ISIYA                         ADULT                                       ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  14. HAFIZ JIBRIN                      ADULT                          ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  15. AMINU MOHAMMED             ADULT                        ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  16. ABDULLAHI ADAMU             ADULT                                         ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  17. TUKUR ADO                        ADULT                          ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  18. ILIYASU SODA                     ADULT                          ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  19. MOHAMMED MUSA               ADULT                      ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  20. ALIYU HALILU                      ADULT                         ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  21. ALI ADAMU                          ADULT                     ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  22. AHMADU YA’U                      ADULT                      ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  23. SHEHU HABU                       ADULT                                              ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  24. ISHAKWU IBRAHIM              ADULT                        ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  25. MUSTAFA IBRAHIM               ADULT                        ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  26. TANKO ABDULLAHI                   ADULT                          ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  27. JIBRIN MOHAMMED                  ADULT                          ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  28. JIBRIN WALI                            ADULT                  ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  29. TIJJANI AHMAD                        ADULT                          ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  30. MOHAMMADU RABIU                ADULT                           ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  31. SULEIMAN MOHAMMED            ADULT                            ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  32. DAHIRU BELLO                        ADULT                          ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  33. ABDULKARIM BELLO                   ADULT                          ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  34. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR                 ADULT                       ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  35. USMAN ABDULLAHI                      ADULT                       ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  36. UMAR GARBA                            ADULT                       ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  37. ABDULRAHAMAN AMADU               ADULT                        ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  38. MU’ÁZU SALISU                         ADULT                        ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  39. BALA ISIYAKU                              ADULT            ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY
  40. MOHAMMAD SANI                         ADULT                        ABUJA – KADUNA HIGHWAY

EXHIBITS RECOVERED

  1. ONE (1) LOCALLY MADE SMG
  2. THREE (3) AK 47 RIFFLES
  3. ONE (1) DOUBLE BARREL RIFFLE
  4. TWO (2) SINGLE BARREL
  5. ONE (1) RIFFLE WITH TELESCOPE SIGHT
  6. THREE (3) LOCALLY MADE PISTOL
  7. ONE (1) REVOLVER WITH 7.62M AMMUNITION
  8. FIVE (5) PUMP ACTION
  9. ONE (1) REVOLVER PISTOL
  10. THIRTY (30) LIFE CARTRIDGES
  11. SEVENTY SEVEN (77)  7.62MM  AMMUNITION
  12. 10 9MM AMMUNITION
  13. TWO (2) MAGAZINE
  14. ASSORTED CHARMS
  15. FIVE (5) LAPTOPS BELONGING TO VICTIMS
  16. FIVE (5) IPAD BELONGING TO VICTIMS
  17. VARIOUS TYPES AND MAKE  OF HANDSET (PHONE) BELONGING TO VICTIMS
  18. SEVERAL WRIST WATCHES (ASSORTED) BELONGING TO VICTIMS
  19. JEWELRIES

 

The deployment of the Operation Absolute Sanity personnel by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni to tackle the cases of Kidnappings in the recent times on Abuja-Kaduna Highway have been yielding positive results. The operations, comprises Special Police Force, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Squad, Anti-Kidnapping Units, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, the Force Intelligence Branch with Headquarters at Rijanah, Kaduna State. The Joint Police Team are under strict mandate to rout out the kidnap for ransom gangs and armed robbery gangs that have been terrorizing the Abuja-Kaduna Highway in the recent times.  The operation is to complement and augment the on-going Joint Police/Military operations on the ground.

  1. After the arrest and parade of thirty two (32) suspected kidnappers and their caches of Arms and ammunition on the 31st of July, 2017 at kateri on Abuja-Kaduna Highway, further efforts intensified by the Police personnel of Operation Absolute Sanity in the last few days resulted in the arrest of additional forty (40) suspects and recovery of large caches of arms and ammunition, and other exhibits listed above in Rijanah area and other locations along Abuja-Kaduna Highway. The identified kidnappers’ dens, hideouts, camps and other black spots in the forest along Abuja-Kaduna Highway were stormed and raided by the personnel of Operation Absolute Sanity within the last few days and in the process three (3) victims (names withheld) were rescued unhurt from the gangs  without payment of any ransom, and they have been reunited with their families. Some of the victims have identified most of the suspects as the people that kidnapped them.
  2. All the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crimes.  They will all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation
  3. The Inspector General of Police, hereby wishes to express deep appreciation and gratitude to the communities and people in the towns and villages along Abuja –Kaduna Highway for their cooperation and support being given to the Police personnel deployed in the Operation Absolute Sanity that have led to so many successes in the ongoing Operations. He therefore, implored travellers and other road users to support the Police personnel in the discharge of their responsibilities.

 

 

CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA.