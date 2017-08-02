Press Release

The United Progressive Party (UPP) National Executive Committee (NEC) has appointed Barrister (Chief) Debe Odumegwu-Ojukwu as a member of the Party’s Board of Trustees

The appointment was conveyed to him in a letter dated 27th July 2017, and signed by the Party’s National Chairman, Chief Dr. Chekwas Okorie.

Chief Okorie stated that Barr. Debe Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s well-established integrity, uprightness, progressive dispositions and rich pedigree are some of his attributes that were considered in approving his appointment as a member of the Board of Trustees.

Chief Ogbuehi Dike

National Publicity Secretary