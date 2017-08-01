Armed policemen stationed at Kogi State Assembly Complex looked helpless as hundreds of thugs invaded Assembly chambers few minutes ago.

As journalists arrived the Assembly premises this morning, the environment looked tense with stern looking armed policemen covered the length and breadth of the premises. The ADC to Governor Yahaya Bello was at the gate discussing with some policemen. Kogi Police Commissioner, Wilson Inalegwu, who was also on ground, told journalists he was there to ensure there is no breach of law.

A Sienna bus belonging to Hon. Abdullahi Bello Balogun of Ajaokuta was positioned to block the gate.

Security Adviser to Kogi State Governor, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), Administrators of Okene, Adavi were also on ground.

The plenary started shortly afterwards but was disrupted by thugs who chased lawmakers and people at the gallery out of the chambers.

Speaker Imam Umar Ahmed and his security aides ran helter skelter to find a way out of the assembly that was surrounded by thugs.

He convoy rushed to save him from harm.

Member representing Igalamela Odolu was the target. Him and his aides were attacked and will only survive if they are rescued.

The thugs moved unchecked by the large number of armed policemen present. Some of the boys left in Kogi State Government House car marked KGGH 128 (an ash colour Toyota Camry muscle).

Most of the newly fixed chairs at the Assembly gallery we thrown down into the chambers making lawmakers scamper for safety.

The Police Commissioner’s convoy was seen rushing to the Assembly few minutes ago.