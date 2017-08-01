THE governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano has said, Tuesday, at the Inaugural Anambra Development Partners Summit, IADPS, that the strategic approach of his administration is essentially anchored on building critical partnerships and extracting maximum values from such partnership to develop Anambra state.

Obiano who said that his government has never believed that there would be no result or that they can do it alone equally pointed out the source of their strength. In his words, “Our strength as a state lays in our partnership with people.

“Anambra state is the fourth largest economy in Nigeria after, Lagos, Abuja and Rivers state. Statistics indicates that Anambra has the lowest poverty rate in Nigeria today.”

Source – Vanguard