Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the External Auditor of the NHIS [National Health Insurance Scheme] , Zakari Sada was kidnapped yesterday, July 8, along Kaduna – Abuja road.

The kidnapped of the External Auditor occurred following the suspension of the executive secretary of NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf on July 6, 2017 based of numerous petitions of funds misappropriation. The DG was sacked by the Federal Minister of Health.

The Minister had directed the setting up of an investigative committee to look in the various allegations in accordance with the Public Service Rules. The minister indicated that the suspension was to allow for uninterrupted investigation. He said Mr. Yusuf was directed to hand over to the next most senior General Manager in the agency.He advised staff of the agency a to be law abiding, vigilant and safeguard all government properties including valuable documents.

Sources within the NHIS suspect the kidnap of the External Auditor may have to do with the setting up of investigation against the DG.

No further details are available about the kidnap.

Stay tuned.