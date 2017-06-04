We the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide find it laughable over the calls by some unscrupulous individuals and groups who were jittery because of the 100% total compliance by Biafrans on 30th of May 2017 sit at home order and electrifying popularity of our able leader mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

However, we are aware that those who were using unknown name and group calling for Kanu’s arrest are those who were jittery over the rising popularity of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB in the world today.

The 30th of May 2017 sit at home and remembrance of Biafra 50th year anniversary was a clear indication that those were nobody in the society and they were envious of the popularity of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The history of the event this year will not be erased and it must be an annual event year in year out.

Arresting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu again cannot stop the agitation rather it will be a very big mistake on the side of Federal Government and her security operatives because when the security operatives arrested him on his arrival from London in his hotel room in Lagos it sparked protests and rallies across the world and it draws the attention of the world leaders and other relevant world organizations closer to the quest for Biafra independence.

Beside, then it was a credit towards the restoration of Biafra and when the two courts of competent jurisdiction granted him unconditional release the Federal Government and her DSS refused to allow him it elevated the struggle to another level.

Therefore, we don’t give a damn, whether they arrest him or not we don’t bother. Keeping Nnamdi Kanu in or out of Nigeria prison matters nothing to us because the restoration effort continues unabated. Having Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in prison is always good for the struggle to restore Biafra. Nnamdi Kanu alive is peaceful disintegration, he dies in prison or any other means then Nigeria will witness a level of seismic destruction unknown to mankind that even Britain cannot stop.

We say Nigeria Government should try and win it’s case in an open court, not using threats and intimidation because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu doesn’t respond well to such. Those enemies are out of game because they cannot stop the restoration project which was divinely ordained by the God Almighty (Chukwu Okike Abiama).

The international observers and foreign journalists who were on ground to monitor the event of Sit at home on 30th of May 2017 can testify how all Biafrans both home and abroad respectfully honour and remember their fallen heroes and heroines that died during the genocidal war of 1967 and 1970. IPOB and it’s leadership are not even deterred by any threat from any coner because what we are doing is inalienable rights to all the indigenous people around the world and it was enshrined in the United Nations charter.

–

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.