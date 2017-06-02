Member representing Aba federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Ossy Prestige, has launched a free bus service for students in Aba, Abia State.

Commissioning the buses in Aba, Prestige said he decided to procure the buses to ease the suffering of parents who may find difficult to convey their children to school, daily.

The lawmaker who was represented by his Legislative Aide, Mr. George Ezikpe, disclosed that the two buses have the capacity to convey 80 and 50 students, respectively, and will ply major roads from 6.30am to 8am and 2pm to 3.30pm on school days.

Prestige stated that well trained drivers will man the two buses which would serve as the pilot scheme as more buses would be added to the fleet.

He said, “Knowing the importance of education, this is our little contribution to ease the suffering of parents who may find it difficult to convey their children to school. Times are hard; it is not easy for a parent to spend at least N600 weekly to transport their children to school. The buses will convey nursery, primary, secondary as well Polytechnic and University students. But the university and Polytechnic must show their identity cards before boarding the bus.”

The lawmaker appealed to the state government and well meaning individuals to key into the school bus project to cover more areas of the city.