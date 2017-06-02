From Sam Onwuemeodo;

-And More Than Any Owerri Zone Leader

-Says Hon Onyeaguocha Will Soon Return To His Political Father

Governor Rochas Okorocha says he has developed Owerri Zone in the state more than any of those who had governed the state before him and even more than any of the Owerri Zone Leaders Campaigning for zoning over the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state, stating that what the state needs to continue to develop speedily is a visionary and broadminded leader and not a clannish bigot.

Governor Okorocha had spoken when the political leaders and traditional rulers from Owerri West Local Government paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House Owerri on Thursday, June 1, 2017 adding that he would not have been governor in 2011 and 2015 respectively without the collective efforts of Owerri zone people and Owerri West LGA in particular, hence, his rapid development of the zone.

The governor said that apart from having Rochas Foundation College and other businesses in Owerri before his governorship, Owerri Zone has the highest number of students and pupils in the state’s school system and in the tertiary institutions in the state and therefore remains the highest beneficiary of the free education programme of the State Government, adding that he has built the University of Agriculture and Vertinary Medicine, the Young Scientists College, the Imo Girls College, Imo College of Advanced Professional Studies (ICAPS), Owerri City College, Owerri City Primary School and so on, in Owerri zone.

He also stated that he has built Upstair Primary School buildings in each of the communities in Owerri zone, and nine hospitals with one each in the nine Local Governments in the zone, remodeled and rebuilt all the premier schools in Owerri including Government College, Emmanuel College, Government Technical College, Ikenegbu Girls College, Akwakuma Girls College, Amakohia Comprehensive Secondary School, Ngor Okpala Secondary School and a good number of others.

According to the governor his administration has developed Imo State University and remodeled the state secretariat not minding that they are all in Owerri zone, stating that he has also done not less than 300kilometres of road in Owerri metropolis and environs and not less than 180 kilometres of rural roads in the nine local governments in Owerri zone.

In terms of infrastructure, Governor Okorocha stated that aside making the major roads in Owerri city eight-lanes, he has also carried out infrastructural revolution in Owerri zone and in the state capital in particular including the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC), Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Two flyovers, Three Tunnels, Ikemba Ojukwu Centre, Treasury House, ISOPADEC headquarters, Pedestrian bridges, Presidential Lodge, Odenigbo Guest House, Waterfalls, Roundabouts, Streets lights, and others, too numerous to mention.

He also said that the Resin Paint Industry which he repurchased and handed over to a Chinese Company, Skyrun, for the production of electrical gadgets is also in Owerri zone and has remodeled and rebuilt Government House to an International Standard stating that he has accelerated development in Owerri zone by opening roads even where people had thought it was impossible.

He therefore remarked “zoning does not determine development as the zones of the past governors are still undeveloped prior to the coming of the rescue mission government. I am not from Owerri zone but I have developed and empowered the people of Owerri zone more than my own zone”.

His words, “I say to you people today let him or her that has something to offer to the people of Imo State come out and rule irrespective of where he comes from. What we want is somebody who will sustain the free education programme, improve on the infrastructural development of the state in general without being clannish”.

On the Uche Onyeaguocha’s issue, he said, “I don’t want you to join issues with Uche Onyeaguoch as he is still my son that will soon return to his father”, stating that governance is not all about talking but about what you have brought to your people when given the chance to serve”.

In their speeches, Former Commissioners for CGC and Rural Development Hon. Barr. Ugochi Nnanna Okoro and Hon. Innocent Ekeh who led the delegation pledged their unalloyed support and loyalty to the rescue mission government and pointed out that Owerri West is one of the local governments that have got the highest number of infrastructural projects in the state notable among them is the on-going Ihiagwa – FUTO road and completed Old Nekede road amongst others.

Their words, “We disassociate ourselves and the good people of Owerri West from the recent desperation of one of our sons Hon. Uche Onyeaguocha who has decided to tow the wrong line. We still have a handful of political apologists and jingoists always seeking for attention and political gains. Owerri West remains a true home of Owelle Okorocha and we have proved this by the way we go about it in our elections. Owerri West will continue to be rescue mission complainant. We urge you not to be distracted by their defamatory acts as true sons and daughters of Owerri West will always stand by the truth”.

