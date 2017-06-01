A COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF A MEETING OF ABIA CIVIL SOCIETY NETWORK (ACSON) ON MAY 31th, 2017 ON THE EXCESSES OF ENUGU ENERGY DISTRIBUTION COMPANY (EEDC).

The group identified the following:

Harrowing experience of electricity consumers on contributing funds to fix their facilities. Harassment of consumers by security agents who accompany EEDC Staff on revenue drive which the group described as unconstitutional and abuse of fundamental human rights. Disconnection of consumers despite evidence of payment of bills and carting away of cables after disconnection which strongly contravenes Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission Act. Issue of estimated electricity bills to consumers in both urban and rural communities, which the group described as exploitative and unbearable. Non supply of prepaid meters to consumers as promised since the company took over operations of power supply in the South East. Inability of EEDC to provide extensive record analysis of all their facilities in the State which is a serious indication of laxity and inefficiency in their management operations. Non provision of electricity supply which has adversely affected the economic power base and the production strength of Abia State and Aba in particular. Inability of EEDC to be represented at a public hearing held at the Senate and the House of Representatives in Abuja as it affects Aba which connotes disrespect to the interest of the consumers and the National Assembly.

The group therefore demands as follows:

That EEDC henceforth should be responsible for fixing their dysfunctional facilities and not compelling consumers to do that. That EEDC should desist from terrorizing Abia residents with security operatives during fund drives. That EEDC should forthwith provide all Abia residents with pre-paid metres and adequate electricity supply so as to put a stop to the fraudulent, exhorbitant bills supposedly based on estimation. That Consumers should neither pay for electricity bills in a situation they are denied power supply for two weeks nor in periods where their facilities such as transformers were not functional as stipulated by the NERC act. That Consumers in Abia should cease paying electricity bills until prepaid metres are installed by EEDC as promised or an appropriate/lawful billing system is instituted. That EEDC staff should readily identify themselves as such while discharging their duties. That EEDC should forthwith provide consumers with constant electricity supply as to restore the economic power base and production output the state has been known for. That we would not fail to seek redress in a constitutional court to remedy the gross injustice meted-out on the already over burdened people of Abia.

The group therefore issues 21 days ultimatum to EEDC to meet the above demands or stand the chance of losing their services here in Abia.

In the alternative, the group is calling on both the State and Federal Government to urgently resolve any issue hindering the take off of Geometric Power Generating/Distribution Company.

Signed

Eusebio Eke Substance Prof. Charles Chinekezi

Crisis Control Foundation (CCF) Civil Liberties Organization (CLO)

Okoye Chuka P. Cassius Ukwugbe

Centre for Human Rights Advocacy Human Rights, Justice &

& Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS) Peace Foundation (HRJPF)

Nwokocha Innocent Ruth Oyediya Daniel

Initiative for Ideal Development & Life Care Outreach

Emancipatory Leadership in Nigeria. (LICO FOUNDATION)

(Ideal-Nigeria)

Amaka Biachi Williams Ohuizu

African Centre for Human Organization for Drug Abuse

Advancement & Resource & Violence Free Society Support (CHARS-Africa) (ODAVFREES)

Leonard Onyemesiri Onyinyechi Nwosu

Justice Development & Vivacious Development Initiatives

Peace Commission (JDPC) (VIDI)

Leonard Romanius John Ukpo O.

African Association for National Congress for

Prevention of Elder & Child Abuse All Abia Youths (NCAAY)

(AAPECA)

Eunice Egbuna Ernest Nmong

Divine Guidance Educational Services Campaign for Good Governance

(DGES) (CGG)