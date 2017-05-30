The stay at home exercise was called a success… from Abia to Rivers to Anambra to Ebonyi to Enugu to Imo to Delta.. see photographs below.



























































A statement released by the Secretary of IPOB is reproduced below

The indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide congratulate Biafrans and all the IPOB family members worldwide both in Biafraland and diaspora for their compliance of the sit at home order issued by our indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu issued this order of sit at home when he was still in kuje prison Abuja and it has come to pass, all the people of Biafra both home and abroad complied in all totality which was not done in the history of Biafra struggle.

We also blame those saboteurs who were paid by the government to sabotage the restoration project because today Biafrans and IPOB members worldwide obeyed our Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we IPOB must be strong and we promise everybody that Biafra is here.

However, Biafrans have proven to the entire world that they need Freedom and the world must know that we are not going back in the quest for independence of Biafra.

The sit at home order was a success and all the market, schools, Banks, Companies/industries, transport companies businesses in Biafraland were in total compliance may God Almighty (Chukwu Okike Abiama) bless you all.

There were also total compliance for those in diaspora our Marched on the streets of Taiwan, Chad, Switzerland, United Kingdom, USA, Russia, Ukraine, Angola, Congo DRC, Mozambique, Luxembourg, Brazil, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, St. Kitts, Canada, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, France.

However, those in Germany, Austria, Finland, South Africa, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin Republic, Gabon, Cape Verde, Madagascar, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Scotland, Holland, Belgium, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Greece, Pakistan, India, Canada Tiriniga and Tobago, Isreal, Italy, Argentina, Bokinafaso, Tanzania, Sao tome and Principe, Australia, Japan, North and South Korea, Namibia, Niger Republic, Tunisia Algeria, Cape Verde and many more where Biafrans observed the order issued by our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Nevertheless, all the market and businesses in Biafra land is under lock and key evwe congratulate you all Biafra is with us.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.