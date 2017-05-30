The Lagos State Judiciary has described as total falsehood the alleged theft of N47 million judgement sum from the state judiciary, as published by two online media, Gavel International and Sahara Reporters.

In a statement, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Mrs. Mrs. Grace Alo said the facts in both publications are not only false but calculated to tarnish the image of the Judiciary and the Hon. Judge whose name was therein mentioned.

“No investigation by the Hon. Chief Judge has shown that any money was diverted from the Chief Registrar’s account into a private account of the Hon. Judge

“The allegation that there is a cover up of the case and that a soft-landing has been given to the Hon. Judge to refund the money is both false and unfounded”, she said.

According to her, it is irresponsible Journalism for the Gavel international and the Sahara Reporters to report that security fees deposited into the Chief registrar’s account are usually unpaid as such monies are paid after verification of payment into the designated account.

She said that any complaints or grievances in respect of any unpaid money ought to be directed to the Hon. Chief Judge for investigation, adding that it is also false that security fees are only paid into the Zenith Bank, Oba Akran, Ikeja Branch

She said the Lagos State Judiciary remains committed and focused in discharging its statutory duties without fear or favour as the last hope of the common man.

THE POSITION OF THE LAGOS STATE JUDICIARY ON THE FALSE ON-LINE PUBLICATION ON AN ALLEGED THEFT OF N47M JUDGMENT SUM BY A JUDGE OF THE LAGOS STATE JUDICIARY

The attention of the Lagos State Judiciary has been drawn to some publications on-line of the Gavel International and Sahara Reporters on an alleged theft of N47M Judgment sum by a Judge of the Lagos State Judiciary.

The facts in both publications are not only false but calculated to tarnish the image of the Judiciary and the Hon. Justice Ganiyu Safari, whose name was therein mentioned.

We state as follows:

No petition was forwarded to the Hon. Chief Judge of Lagos State by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) in respect of the alleged Judgment sum. No investigation by the Hon. Chief Judge has shown that any money was diverted from the Chief Registrar’s account into a private account of the Hon. Judge The allegation that there is a cover up of the case and that a soft-landing has been given to the Hon. Judge to refund the money is both false and unfounded. It is irresponsible Journalism for the Gavel international and the Sahara Reporters to report that security fees deposited into the Chief registrar’s account are usually unpaid as such monies are paid after verification of payment into the designated account. Any complaints or grievances in respect of any unpaid money ought to be directed to the Hon. Chief Judge for investigation. It is also false that security fees are only paid into the Zenith Bank, Oba Akran, Ikeja Branch.

As the last hope of the common man, the Lagos State Judiciary remains committed and focused in discharging its statutory duties without fear or favour.

Mrs. Grace Alo

Asst. Dir. Public Affairs

Lagos State Judiciary