Economic activities in major markets and cities in Nigeria’s South-East have become grounded as a result of the sit-at-home order issued by pro-Biafra groups to mark the 50 years anniversary of the short-lived republic.

Reports from Onitsha and Nnewi – both in Anambra State, as well as from Aba in Abia State and Owerri in Imo State, speak of deserted markets and skeletal movements on the streets.

“The market gates are open but there is no single trader in sight,” a Special Correspondent said on phone from Onitsha around 10:30 a.m. “Security men at the markets said they were ordered by the State Government to open the gates but the traders on their own refused to show up.”

He added that “soldiers and battle-ready policemen are on the streets but they have nobody to shoot as the streets are deserted.”

A trader who operates from Ahia Ohu (New Market (Aba) told News Express that the traders took a decision to observe the sit-at-home order this morning while those who must trade today could do so in the afternoon or evening.

Source News Express