Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has condemned the spate of blackmails and hate media campaigns by certain opposition elements against his government, stating that it is a “clog in the wheel of our progress as a people.”

Governor Emmanuel who spoke during the events to celebrate his second year in office, wondered why people were still engaging in campaigns of falsehood, hatred and blackmail even two years after election had been won and lost since 2015?

Governor Emmanuel who harped on the need to separate politics from patriotism posited that “Instead of being professionals in the profitless business of pulling others down, let us all be experts in the lucrative business of forgiveness.”

He said it was not time for “anger, the resentment, the bitterness, and the desire for recrimination against people,” explaining that “this can only deaden our spirit and lead to self-inflicted wounds.”

He assured that he came with his team to serve Akwa Ibom people and shall not be deterred until he accomplishes his mission.

Governor Emmanuel said this year’s celebration was an opportunity to “celebrate prosperity, report progress and renew our deep and unbridled commitment to the development of our beloved State; the land of Promise, of undying hopes, dreams and aspirations.”

He attributed the milestones of his administration’s success since 2015 to the spirit of God saying “it is not by our power or by our might.”

Dedicating the gains of the last two years to the people of the state, Mr Emmanuel asserted that, “our victory remains your victory and our mandate shall continue to be your mandate, and we remain committed to impacting your lives and bringing meaningful developments that will help change your circumstance.”

Governor Emmanuel who congratulated the president and all Nigerians on the 18 years of democracy in Nigeria after several years of military rule and truncated starts, maintained that it is the collective responsibility of all to make the best out of the opportunity.

In his words, “democratic values, traditions and culture have been embraced and internalized by Nigerians and that’s a great and wonderful thing worthy of celebrating, which is what we are doing today.”

The Governor who explained that his two years in the saddle have presented Akwa Ibom as a shining example of good governance, posited that without good governance,democracy may not be well appreciated.

“This anniversary is worth celebrating for we have worked to make our people realize that dividends of democracy also exists beyond the literary definition,” said the governor, who took time to highlight some of his achievements which have endeared him to the people.

Emmanuel described his as a government that is grounded on result and not merely on applause and asserted that, “In just two years, we have built on that foundation of greatness, and defied a tempestuous economic climate to put finishing touches on a marvelous edifice for posterity.

While eulogizing the moral rebirth programme of his government, the Dakkada philosophy, he explained that “we encouraged our people… to come out of the cocoon of self-pity and burst forth to claim the faith of greatness which God almighty has endowed us all, with.”

According to the 2016 Leadership Newspaper Man of the Year, the industrialization programme has seen to the emergence of several industries, “from the metering factory to the syringe manufacturing industry which will have the highest production capacity in Africa, where, our youths just returned from training in Turkey preparatory to its take-off.”

Other projects which the Governor highlighted, included the pencil and toothpick industry earlier commissioned, the coconut plantation that is coming with a refinery, the agricultural programmes to diversify the economy such as the cattle ranch,the hatchery, and the turn key roads development projects.

By the time my time is up, it will certainly be said, that was Udom Emmanuel, whence cometh another!

The senator representing Uyo Senatorial District Senator Bassey Albert who spoke on behalf of the national assembly caucus, said they were highly impressed with the Governor’s ability to creatively manage the economy of the state in the face of the country’s financial challenges.

Albert who said they were not surprised by his performance, claimed that they had already known his capability before rallying for his emergence in 2015.

He said it was only pertinent that Mr Emmanuel be allowed to lead for eight uninterrupted in years , since Uyo and Ikot Ekpene had had their turn of eight years respectively.

Also speaking, a former governor of the state, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga explained that the only way to ensure peaceful co-existence in the state is to support Mr Emmanuel to complete his tenure of 8years.

Nkanga posited that, “If a different person from Eket senatorial district comes out to be governor, then Uyo would have to wait for 20 years before producing another governor, while Ikot Ekpene will have waited for 28 years.”

The Director General of the Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation said Akwa Ibom people are satisfied with Governor Emmanuel and would not be deceived by any propaganda.

In his goodwill message at the occasion, the speaker Barr. Onofiok Luke who spoke on behalf of the 26 members of the House of Assembly expressed the resolve of his colleagues to support Mr Emmanuel to return in 2019 for a second term.

In doing this, Luke said the House was mindful of his achievements despite the shortfall in revenue accruing to the state in the last couple of years.

Barr. Luke posited that the 21st century required a man who was knowledgeable who can sit on the table with world leaders and take sound decisions on the global economy.

Popular Musician Harisong was on hand to thrill the stadium audience led by the Governor and wife, Martha who took to the latest steps in town.