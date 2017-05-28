PRESS RELEASE

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has urged the Muslim Umah to seize the opportunity of the Ramadan fast to commit President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation into the hands of God.

Ekweremadu made the call in his goodwill message to the Muslim Umah at the start of Ramadan Fast.

He said Nigeria would overcome the present challenges if citizens stood united in prayer and made the necessary efforts and sacrifice to move the nation forward.

He said: “No doubt, the nation is faced with huge challenges, but they are surmountable, provided we unite in prayer, commitment, right efforts, the needed sacrifice.

“This holy month of Ramadan, therefore, presents us an opportunity to commit the country into God’s hands, starting with the President of the country, who is away on an overseas medical treatment. I call on the Muslim Umah in particular to pray for the spirit of unity, love, forgiveness, justice, and peaceful co-existence to prevail in the nation”.

Ekweremadu wished the Muslim faithful a spiritually rewarding month of Ramadan.

Uche Anichukwu

Special Adviser (Media) to Deputy President of the Senate