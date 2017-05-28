Following a series of publications by 247ureports.com exposing the rot inside the foremost anti-graft agencies in Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC], the Commission and the Chairman of the Presidential Team in Anti-Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay reacted to the contents of the publication.

The first publication titled [Documents Included] Massive Corruption In Magu’s EFCC, Operatives Acquire Billion Naira Properties detailed how one of the top EFCC agents, Abubakar Aliyu Madaki, amassed over 474hectares of land at Nasarawa State along with properties in Abuja while earning a salary of a police superintendent. Madaki had retired in December 2013 as a police superintendent attached to the EFCC. He was recalled by Ibrahim Magu to the EFCC as a contract employee of the EFCC. He never declared his assets [Declaration of Assets] are required by federal civil service law.

Below are land documents showing the size of each land and location and the owner.

Below is document showing Madaki’s credentials at the point of retirement from the police force. His name is listed 4th from the bottom.

The second publication titled More Trouble For Magu As More Documents Surface On Billion Naira Purchases, Faulty Asset Declaration detailed how Abubakar Madaki hide some of his properties under his wife’s name, Hadiza Abubakar to escape having to disclose it in his asset declaration forms. Madaki had purchased a farm valued N12billion using a company he had registered under his wife’s name. The application form submitted at the Corporate Affairs Commission [CAC] on the registration of the farm is reproduced below. The farm, Hadifaz Farms is sized at 250hectares located along Kaduna road in Keffi, Nasarawa State. It houses a massive chicken poultry and cattle grazing land. An estimated 5,500 cows are being raised at the farmland. It is by far one of the more famous farms in State.

On May 16, 2017, two days after the second publication, an agent from the EFCC sent and official email letter to 247ureports.com. On the same day, Prof. Itse Sagay also sent email responding the publication.

The direct response from EFCC came through one of it investigating agents. The agent acknowledged having examined the contents of the report and indicated the EFCC had initiated investigating the allegations raised in the report, and had initiated investigating the EFCC agent in question. The agent requested for more details. The agent wrote 247ureports.com through EFCC official email.

He wrote,

I am a staff of the EFCC, Nigeria. Our attention has been drawn to the Publication “Massive Corruption in Magu’s EFCC, Operatives Acquire Billion Naira Properties”

The Commission has instituted an investigation into the activities of the staff involved, hence the need to contact you for further information that may assist.

In particular, we will request for address and where possible, pictures of the properties allegedly situated within Wuse 2 area of Abuja and any other information you have that will aid successful investigation.

We look forward to receiving your prompt response please.

SINI Omar,

EFCC, Abuja

SINI Omar John

EFCC Head Office

No 5 Formela Str. Wuse II

Abuja, Nigeria

The EFCC letter above indicated the EFCC had launched an investigation on the activities of the agent, Abubakar Aliyu Madaki. But Madaki remains an active member of the investigating team at the team, contravening the laws of federal civil service. Till date, Madaki remains a top operative at the EFCC while being investigated by the EFCC.

–

The response from the Chairman on Presidential Team on Anti-Corruption, Prof Sagay was different. He had made an earlier request for the copy of the report be sent to him via his email address. His response showed anger.

He wrote,

I am far too busy to entertain baseless, vindictive, hate-filled, defamatory and irresponsible allegations against such a productive and effective organization like the EFCC.

Your e-mail is full of all sorts of accusations without a scintilla of evidence to support them. You are obviously part of the corruption fighting back against the Anti-corruption struggle. You want Magu out of the way so that corruption can overwhelm Nigeria once more. I am sorry you wrote to the wrong person. Don’t ever communicate with me again.

Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN

–

Interestingly, Prof Sagay who had called on the investigators of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation [SGF] to halt the investigation because he had given the SGF a clean bill, and that the SGF, Babachir David Lawal was corrupt free, and that he was only being witch hunted by folks who wanted to return Nigeria to the path of corruption. He was aggressive in his rebuts to the investigating team. This was until the investigators recommended suspension of the SGF because there appeared enough evidence to require the SGF to step aside momentarily until the completion of a broader investigation. Following this, the Professor did not retract his statements. It led to the Senator representing a senatorial district in Kaduna State, Senate Shehu Sani to call for his immediate sack or resignation.

247ureports.com had forwarded documented evidence – including land ownership documents and corporate affairs commission documents along with contact information of sources – upon request by Prof Sagay. But after having examined the evidence provided, Prof Sagay, the Presidential Adviser on Anti-Corruption Matters, responded calling the report “full of all sorts of accusations without a scintilla of evidence to support them”. He went on to say “you want Magu out of the way so that corruption can overwhelm Nigeria once more”.

But in his kneejerk response failed to observe that the report was not pointed at Ibrahim Magu but at one of the top contract employees who be enriching himself through illegal activities within the EFCC. A source who spoke to 247ureports.com clarified that Prof. Sagay is not concerned with sanitizing the anti-corruption agencies of corruption as his position requires, “he is primarily concerned with seeking friends and maintaining friendships” with top officials of the Buhari administration. The source tagged Prof Sagay as one of the obstacles to the fight against corruption. “He will be the last person to see corruption inside any of the anti-graft agencies”.

The source indicated that Prof. Sagay was briefed on the need for the operatives of the EFCC to complete an asset declaration form. But till date, no evidence of the asset declaration exercise being conducted.

Nonetheless, Abubakar Aliyu Madaki has remained top ally of the EFCC acting Chairman. Madaki has led virtually all the sensitive raids by the EFCC. He led the team that made cash discovery at the Orsborne apartments in Ikoyi, Lagos, he was the led at the raid of Alex Badeh’s homes, and other similar raids.