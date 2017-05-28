A group of young professionals from Okeogun area of Oyo state, has concluded plans to hold a summit tagged Iseyin 2017, between July 14 and 15, for the purpose of learning new things that will be beneficiary to their community and to share their hopes and concerns about the human development of the region.

According to a release on Sunday in Abuja, by the planning committee, other major aim of the summit is to organise young people of OkeOgun origin by creating a platform for them to learn from successful people and to network among themselves with the guidance of the elders.

According to Bola Olalere , Chairman, Planning Committee of the Summit ,the emphasis of the summit will be on human development and developing a youthful mind that is confident, daring to set goals and going for it passionately till success is guaranteed.

“We believe that our community will develop in all areas when we have many successful individual with high self-esteem, daring and visionary, hence the theme for the summit’; DREAMS DO COME TRUE. Yes , we believe that dreams do come true but we also believe that unless we take positive actions ,pursuing the dream with determination and learning at the feet of the real successful people from our community (not only from books) dreams don’t become reality through magic.” He stated

He said further that the association has contacted many successful individuals from the region who have agreed to speak at the summit, he therefore encourage young people from the region to also plan to attend the summit which he said will go a long way in helping them in their career and setting new agenda for an overall development of the region .