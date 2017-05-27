By Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Command of The Nigeria Police Force has arrested two suspects rapists for kidnapping and defiled a sixteen year old teenager

The suspects are Mahmud Abdullahi and Abdullahi Mohammed aged 18, and 19 years old of Bauchi town.

Addressing journalists in Bauchi Today, the Command Public Relations Officer Mohammed Haruna said that on the 26/5/2017 at about 08:00hrs,following intelligence report,Police detectives attached to State Anti kidnapping unit Bauchi arrested arrested the two rapists.

‎He said the suspects kidnapped a 16 years old girl of Nasarawa ward who was on her way to School, then took her to their hideout Behind a mountain at GRA Bauchi and had unlawful carnal knowledge with the victim against her will.

Haruna explained that victim was rescued by officers and men from his command and taken to the ATBU Teaching hospital Bauchi for medical examination where penetration was confirmed.

According him, exhibit recovered from the suspects include one Tricycle (Keke NAPEP) with REG No.DAS 440 used in kidnapping the girl.

He said the case is under investigation after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution.