The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA disclaim the statement credit to Peter Ezeobi which first appeared in the Sun newspapers of Thursday 25 May, 2017 and titled “ IMO APGA DISOWNS AGBASO”. The story can not be further from the truth and borne out of the fertile mind of a mischief maker.

The NWC further frown at the development wherein a state chairman of the party will wilfully and out of malice set out to contradict her parent and paramount body.

Perspectively, Peter Ezeobi who was the beneficiary of the wicked and evil machinations and manipulations that saw the National Chairman of APGA, Ochoudo Martin Agbaso briefly exist the party in 2015 may be out to protect his head unbeknown to him that Ochoudo not being a vindictive person does not play the destruction game and has bigger and pressing issues to tackle.

Ochoudo Agbaso had in 2015 quietly return to the fold of our great party shortly after the general election and has re-obtained the new party card in his Emekuku ward. The acknowledgement of these facts abounds and are there for Ezeobi to verify.

Ezeobi may by his public outburst demonstrated that he does not understands the workings of a political party who holds membership at the ward level and neither at the LGA nor the state.

Had Ezeobi been motivated by altruism he would have tarry to ascertain the state of things from the party’s ward chairman at Emekuku before shooting his mouth off though ostensibly out of fear.

Conversely, if Peter Ezeobi’s assertion is that Ochoudo Martin Agbaso did not carry wine and goat to him on his return to APGA, that may be another issue and may be difficult to fault him.

Ezeobi in his vituperation that Ochoudo Martin Agbaso was not a member of APGA before becoming national chairman may be mistaking Ochoudo Agbaso for himself and the erstwhile national Chairman Victor Oye who emerged leaders of the party in their respective levels without first becoming members of APGA

Once again, the NWC wishes to restate to APGA teeming members and supporters whose confidence we enjoy that it will not allow idle and baseless talks to derail and distract her as the task of rebuilding and rebranding APGA are onerous.

Signed

Onapuruagu Prince Ukaegbu Esq.

(Enyi Kwo Abia)

Ag. National Publicity Secretary.