COMMUNIQUÉ
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the United Progressive Party (UPP) met at the National Secretariat of the Party at Abuja on Wednesday, 24th May, 2017 and came up with the following communiqué:
- NEC approved the proposed amendment of the UPP Constitution and updated Manifesto of the Party for presentation at the National Convention of the Party for ratification.
- NEC approved that the next National Convention of the Party be held at Awka, the capital of Anambra State in June, 2017.
- NEC approved the setting up of two Committees to reposition the State Working Committees of the Party in Nigeria. The reconstituted Executive Committees shall be presented at the next National Convention of the Party for ratification to function in acting capacities pending the next election Convention of the Party.
- NEC commended President Muhammadu Buhari for following due process as prescribed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in handing over the reins of Government to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (GCON) as Acting President for the period he is out of the country for medical treatment.
- NEC prayed for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him resume his duties as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
- NEC observed with sadness the slow pace of governance under President Muhammadu Buhari. Notwithstanding the modest and successes recorded in the fight against corruption, Nigerian citizens in general have been undergoing severe economic difficulties. Instead of creating new jobs for the teeming unemployed Nigerians, several jobs that existed have been lost thereby putting more people in the job market and many manufacturing as well as Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) are shutting down in large numbers.
- NEC recommends full payment of internal debts including debt owed to workers and pensioners as a means of reflating the economy and increasing productivity. Contractors who have earned certificates for jobs done must be paid their legitimate earnings.
- NEC is not pleased with lopsidedness in the appointment of Nigerians into critical Public Offices by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Federal Character provision in the Nigerian Constitution has been brazenly breached. This attitude of government cannot encourage the growth of nationhood and patriotism.
- NEC called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to implement as a matter of urgent national importance the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference which cost Nigerian tax payers the sum of more than 7 billion Naira in hosting the Conference.
CHIEF DR. CHEKWAS OKORIE ALH. SADEEQ MASALLA
NATIONAL CHAIRMAN NATIONAL SECRETARY