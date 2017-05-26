BRUSSELS – President Donald Trump on Thursday publicly scolded European allies for taking advantage of U.S. taxpayers by failing to spend enough on defense ― while in private reportedly breaking with them over how to treat Russia, the country that worked to help get him elected.

“NATO members must fully contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations,’’ he said at a ceremony intended to mark the alliance’s solidarity in responding to the 9/11 attacks on America.

“Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defense,” Trump said. “This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States. And many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years.”

Trump spoke at NATO’s sparkling new headquarters building at the dedication of a memorial to the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks ― the only time in the alliance’s 68-year history that it invoked the “Article 5” promise that an attack on one was the same as an attack on all has ever been invoked.

Trump briefly acknowledged the military assistance NATO has provided in the war in Afghanistan, but spent more than a quarter of his eight-minute speech criticizing the alliance’s nations as several of their elected leaders stood by with uncomfortable looks on their faces.

Trump said he has been “very, very direct’’ with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and alliance members in saying that the they “must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations.”

“Over the past eight years, the United States spent more on defense than all other NATO countries combined,” he said.

By referring to countries owing “massive amounts of money,” though, Trump incorrectly described the nature of the organization. NATO does collect relatively modest due for the operation of its headquarters and other largely administrative functions. But the collective defense component comes through the member nations collecting taxes from their own citizens to pay for their own militaries, which then work together.

The concept of “burden-sharing,” where other NATO members would increase their own defense spending, has been a U.S. priority long before Trump took office, and in fact became formalized in 2014.

That year, following the declaration of a “caliphate” by the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria, immediately adjacent to NATO member Turkey, NATO agreed that each nation would ramp up its defense spending to 2 percent of its economy over the coming decade.