By Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

A great Tragedy has bedevilled a village man in Konkiel village of Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi stated when his three daughters between the ages of 3 and 7 and 5 years drowned.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Bauchi State Command, SP Haruna Mohammed said the incident occurred on Sunday when the children left home to play in a stream.

He said “On the 21/5/2017 at about 8:pm, One Samaila Magaji male of Konkiel Town in Darazo LGA of Bauchi State reported at Darazo Divisional Police headquarters that on the same day at about 5:30pm,the following children namely, Aisha Abdulmumin female, aged Seven(7) years, Aisha Abdulmumin female, aged Five (5)years and,Amina Abdulmumin female aged Three(3) years all of same address left home to play but were later discovered unconscious at a nearby stream.

“Police patrol team attached to Darazo division visited the scene and rushed them to General hospital Darazo for medical attention. Victims were certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Corpses photographed and deposited at the Mortuary for postmortem examination after which they would be released to relatives for burial according to Islamic Rites.

He said the Case is under investigation to ascertain actual cause of the incident.

Mohammed urged Parents and guardians to caution their children to stay away from streams or rivers in order not to fall victim of drowning.