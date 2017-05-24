Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday, assured of his readiness to complete the ongoing construction of the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene dual carriage road project.

Speaking while inspecting the road project commenced by his predecessor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Mr Emmanuel said no fewer than 32 court cases bothering on compensation issues by different property owners on the road has occasioned the …

delay in its completion.

“We are interested in making sure that those whose houses are to be demolished are duly compensated and well resettled because the quality and standard of houses I am seeing here cannot be pulled down just like that.”

He said, ” I assure Akwa Ibom people that as we have started settling these issues, work will now go on a faster rate.”

Governor Emmanuel who was accompanied by his wife Martha, insisted that the essence of development is to ameliorate the challenges the people, and sued for their support and cooperation to ensure speedy completion of the project.



The Commissioner for Works, Akparawa Ephraim Inyangenyen, said the project, which is about 15 per cent completion, has gone through the first phase.

A large colourful crowd of indigenes of host and neighbouring communities cheered and applauded the governor during the stopover.

Other projects earmark for his visit today include,inspection/ Commissioning of 6.41km Nto Edino-

Ekwere Azu Road with 2No. 45m Span Bridge, Commissioning of 4.6km College of Technology Road,

Nung Ukim, Ikono, inspection of 14.1km Ikpe Ikot Nkon-Obotme-

Arochukwu Road with 110m Bridge, commissioning of Modern Girls Secondary School,

Ikot Ekan, Abak, inspection of 14km Abak Nsekhe-Ikot Akpa Nkuk-Ikot Etim-Ikot Ikara Road (Phase III Section A) Ikot Ikara to Ikot Ibritam, among others.